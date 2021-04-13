Indonesia feels the pride of being a partner country at Hannover Messe





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesia is proud to be the official partner country of the Hannover Messe 2021: Digital Edition which was virtually inaugurated on Tuesday by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. “It is an extraordinary reward, because we are trusted (to be the partner country), of which we should be proud. It is because several competing countries were also keen to be partner countries at the Hanover Fair, “Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita noticed here after the inauguration. It is a matter of pride and precious momentum for Indonesia to be the partner country, he reiterated, adding that Indonesia is the first ASEAN member state to have the opportunity to become the partner country of Hannover Messe. By becoming a partner country, Indonesia has demonstrated that it is one step ahead of its competitors, he said. “In addition, Indonesia will also be a special event at Hannover Messe 2022 and will become a partner country again in 2023 when the expo is physically held, as the pandemic is expected to end at that time,” he said. note. Related News: Government Prepares Roadmap for Making Indonesia 4.0: President This year, the Hanover fair will be held digitally from April 12 to 16, 2021. The new digital format is adapting to current conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 1,800 exhibitors will present seven thousand products at the world’s largest technology industry exhibition. It also offers 1,700 trade shows and 700 live broadcasts by exhibitors presenting 1,150 speakers. This year, Indonesia presents 156 exhibitors grouped into six categories including automation, motion and drives, with 15 exhibitors, 56 digital ecosystems, 13 exhibitors showcasing energy solutions, 20 exhibitors showcasing engineering parts solutions, 38 exhibitors presenting new work and 15 exhibitors for business and global markets. “Of the 156 exhibitors, 93 are new registrants and 63 exhibitors have registered to participate in the Hannover Messe 2020. This means that the enthusiasm of our industry players is enormous for this event,” said the Minister. Kartasasmita expressed the hope that Hannover Messe would increase investments, industrial cooperation and trade agreements. Kartasasmita was optimistic about the faster development of the industrial sector in the future. President Jokowi said earlier that the digital economy and Industry 4.0 in Indonesia are the fastest in Southeast Asia. The country’s startup ecosystem is also among the top five in the world. “At Hannover Messe 2021, startups have a great opportunity to make business deals. We are sure that the startups we bring will be able to make this event a success, ”he noted. Indonesia’s digital presence as the country’s official partner will last for one year and will be used to optimally promote the capacity of industrial technology in the country, he said.

Related news: Jokowi and Merkel to jointly open Hannover Messe 2021 digital edition

