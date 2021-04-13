Boris Johnson rents country house in Oxford area







A country asshole owned by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is now available for hire. Sequestered in the countryside on the outskirts of the city of Oxfordshire, about 13 miles east of Oxford, the upscale farmhouse emerged on the rental market on Sunday with estate agency Strutt & Parker for the reasonable sum a modest 4,250 (US $ 5,841) per month.

Property records identify Alexander Boris Johnson, who is the prime minister’s first name, as the owner of the house, and estimate the property to be worth 1.2 million. That’s roughly double the 640,000 the house was bought for in 2003, setting records with the Zoopla show. Dubbed The Old Farm House, the historic four-bedroom family home is equipped with a swimming pool, tennis court and a separate annex that can be used as an office, according to the listing. Strutt and Parker



“The old farmhouse is a unique property in today’s rental market,” said Alice Prothero, director of Strutt & Parker Banbury, in a statement. Its availability is scarce as the demand for country houses for rent has never been higher, which has led to a shortage of good quality stocks The old farmhouse has already been popular with interested parties during the two days where it has been in the market, it ticks a lot of boxes for families.

Demand for country homes has exploded amid the coronavirus pandemic, as people seek to escape crowded places and to areas where greater square footage and access to the outdoors are more easily available. With the coming summer months stretching out before us, never has a period property with tennis court and swimming pool been so appealing to those who want to ‘try before you buy’ in this beautiful part of the country. Oxfordshire, ”said Ms Prothero. PA Images via Getty Images



The Prime Minister, 56, who has been pictured several times in the house, most notably when he was seen handing out tea to reporters in 2018, will not be without a getaway to the countryside. Checkers, a lavish 16th-century mansion in Buckinghamshire, is the official country home of the British Prime Minister and is said to be where Mr Johnson recovered after being hospitalized with Covid-19 last year. Mr Johnson, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, served as Mayor of London from 2008 to 2016 and has been Prime Minister since 2019.

