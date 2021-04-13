Kerry to visit China ahead of White House climate summit





American Climate Envoy John Kerry John KerryCO2’s tax support is based on a myth: Taxing essential energy harms more than it helps Kerry says he is “hopeful, not confident” that China will cooperate on Night Energy emissions: EPA promises to focus on environmental justice | Republicans investigate EPA dismissal of Trump-appointed science advisers | Biden administration asks court to dismiss children’s climate lawsuit READ MORE will become the first Biden administration official to visit China as the United States tries to involve the world’s first greenhouse gas emitter in cutting international emissions. In a statement Tuesday, a State Department spokesman said Kerry would visit Shanghai and Seoul April 14-17 and discuss increasing global climate ambition with South Korean and Chinese leaders. . The trip will take place days before a White House climate summit on April 22, where President Biden Joe BidenTrump: McConnell ‘powerless’ to stop Biden from wrapping up Biden court, first lady sends ‘warmest regards’ to Muslims for Ramadan The business case for custody reform ” children LEARN MORE is about to announce the new emissions target under the Paris climate agreement. Biden returned to the pact after the old one President Trump Donald Trump Trump: McConnell ‘powerless’ to stop Biden from testifying in Romney court on NRSC attributing Trump: Not ‘my preference’ McConnell avoids Trump by calling him a ‘stupid son of a bitch’withdrew the United States. Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean President Moon Jae-in are among 40 world leaders who have been invited to Washington for the meeting. Kerrys’ meeting announcement comes as he underscored the need for Beijing’s cooperation to ensure nations meet their emission reduction targets. Last week on a diplomatic trip to India, Kerry told reporters she was hopeful [but] not confident at this stage about Chinese cooperation. He made a similar note during a visit to the United Arab Emirates, saying diplomatic tensions between the Secretary of State Antony blink Antony BlinkenG-7 urges Russia to end ‘provocations’ against Ukraine Blinken announces appointment of first head of diversity at State Department Blinken, NATO chief discusses ‘immediate need’ for Russia to stop ‘aggressive’ military build-up READ MORE and his Chinese counterparts would not affect the climate negotiations. President Biden made it clear, and I made it clear: none of the other issues we have with China and there are issues are being held hostage or engaged in trade for what we owe. do about the climate, Kerry said earlier this month. . The remarks came shortly after the United States announced sanctions against China for human rights violations against the Uyghur ethnic minority. China has announced a target for net zero carbon emissions by 2060. Kerry stressed that the United States alone cannot tackle climate change without Beijing’s collaboration. “If the United States were to drop to zero tomorrow, we would still have a huge problem with the climate crisis. It’s because China is at 30% and rising,” he said at the end of March. Updated at 3:10 p.m.







