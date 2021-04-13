Wake up to the background event – The Hindu





Wakeful, who is in good shape, could score in the first division of the Welcome Cup (1,200m), the main event of the opening day races to be held here on Wednesday (April 14).

1. DISABLED ARTS (1,200m), 6 years and over, 20 to 45 years, 10:30 am: 1. Full bloom (4) Nakhat Singh 60, 2. Victorias Secret (9) Surya Prakash 60, 3. Rosebrook (2) Iltaf Hussain 59.5, 4. Red Hot Jet (5) Kuldeep Singh 58.5, 5. Palsy Walsy (7) P. Koushik 57, 6. Song Of Glory (8) BR Kumar 57, 7. Dancer daring (3) Irshad Alam 56, 8. Platini (6) P. Sai Kumar 55.5 and 9. Highland Light (1) R. Manish 50.5.

1. PLATINI, 2. SONG OF GLORY, 3. PALSY WALSY

2. KNIGHT OF KE HANDICAP (Div. II) (1,200 m), rated 20 to 45, 11 to 00: 1. Tudor (8) A. Imran Khan 60, 2. Lady Solitaire (2) Nakhat Singh 58.5 , 3. Wild Frank (6) Kuldeep Singh 58.5, 4. Dominant (9) Rayan Ahmed 58, 5. Katahdin (4) Mankkandan 57.5, 6. Royal Pearl (7) Brisson 57, 7. Majestic Charmer ( 1) Rajendra Singh 56, 8 Rwanda (5) Iltaf Hussain 56 and 9. Daiyamondo (3) R. Manish 52.5.

1. ROYAL PEARL, 2. TUDOR, 3. LADY SOLITAIRE

3. TAMIL NEW YEAR CUP (1,200m), maiden 3 years old only (Conditions), 11-30: 1. Masterpiece (2) Shahar Babu 56, 2. Maximum Star (3) Iltaf Hussain 56, 3. My Triumph (10 ) A. Imran Khan 56, 4. Tenth attraction (4) Surya Prakash 56, 5. Podu whistle (8) Kuldeep Singh 56, 6. Glorious symphony (7) BR Kumar 54.5, 7. Key of time (6) P Sai Kumar 54.5, 8. Kristalina (1) Brisson 54.5, 9. Subjucate (9) R. Manish 54.5 and 10. Turf Beauty (5) Nakhat Singh 54.5.

1. KEY TO TIME, 2. KRISTALINA, 3. GLORIOUS SYMPHONY

4. WELCOME CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 12 noon: 1. Shalem (3) BR Kumar 60, 2. Star rating (1) Surya Prakash 58.5, 3 . Rippling Waters (6) Nakhat Singh 57.5, 4. Olympicduel (8) Kuldeep Singh 56.5, 5. Pacific (5) Manikandan 56.5, 6. Queens Hall (4) Shahar Babu 56, 7. Welcome Baby (2) R. Manish 56 and 8 Cavallo Vincente (7) Brisson 54.

1. SHALEM, 2. RIPPLANT WATERS, 3. OLYMPICDUEL

5. WELCOME CUP (Div. I), (1,200 m), rated 40 to 65, 12:30 p.m .: 1. Namaqua (1) M. Bhaskar 61.5, 2. Wakeful (9) Surya Prakash 61.5, 3. Star Waves (7) A. Imran Khan 60, 4. My Kingdom (8) P. Sai Kumar 58.5, 5. Beethovan (4) BR Kumar 58, 6. Shadow Of Love (3) Kuldeep Singh 57.5, 7. Butterfly (2) Rayan Ahmed 57, 8. Star Convoy (5) Irshad Alam 54.5 and 9. Kings Show (6) R. Manish 54.

1. WAKEFUL, 2. MY KINGDOM, 3. BUTTERFLY

6. KNIGHT OF KE HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,200 m), rated 20 to 45, 1-00: 1. Trendy Princess (6) Surya Prakash 60, 2. Amore (4) A. Imran Khan 59, 3 Wonderful Era (1) Nakhat Singh 58, 4. Emelda (2) Brisson 57,5, 5. Oberon (8) Rayan Ahmed 57,5, 6. Skylight (5) Kuldeep Singh 57, 7. Victory Walk ( 3) Shahar Babu 56.5 and 8 Tifosi (7) R. Manish 55.5.

1. LOVE, 2. SKYLIGHT, 3. EMELDA

7. ELK HILL HANDICAP (1,300m), 4 years and over, rated 00 to 25, 1-30: 1. King Horof (8) Iltaf Hussain 60, 2. Sovereign (4) Nakhat Singh 60, 3. Speed ​​( 7) BR Kumar 60, 4. Asian Empress (3) P. Koushik 59.5, 5. Fabulous Show (1) P. Sai Kumar 59.5, 6. Star Chieftain (2) Rajendra Singh 58.5, 7. Sifan (5) R. Manish 58, 8. Heart of Gold (9) Shahar Babu 57 and 9. Chanakya (6) Surya Prakash 56.5.

1. SOVEREIGNAIRE, 2. FABULOUS SHOW, 3. CHANAKYA

