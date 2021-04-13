Indonesia is a Pan-Indo-Pacific superpower – Opinion

Indonesia is a maritime superpower. It is time to recognize this beyond the notion of Indonesia as a “global maritime hub”. For starters, Indonesia is sixth in terms of the size and scale of its exclusive economic zone (EEZ). In front of Indonesia are respectively France; United States; Australia; Russia; and United Kingdom.

Regardless of who will be the best dog in the post COVID-19 world order, whether it is the United States or the Group of 7, or perhaps China in combination with Russia, the numerical superiority and the advantages of the Indonesian EEZ will forever remain unchallenged.

The key is to understand deep water drilling because the EEZ stretches over 200 nautical kilometers; create a strictly well-managed Indonesian sovereign wealth fund capable of protecting EEZ income, which Indonesia appears to be doing with the help of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and International Cooperation for Private Investments ( IPIC); the latter is a private branch of the US State Department.

While Indonesia had doubts about lessons learned from best practices, especially on how to protect EEZ resources and revenues, Minister responsible for the coordination of maritime affairs and investment, Luhut Pandjaitan, along with the blessing of President Joko Widodo and the Cabinet, should immediately strike establishing a strategic relationship with Norway or the Norwegian Sovereign Fund.

Why with Norway first?

Indeed, Indonesia is an archipelagic state with some 18,000 islands. With many of them still underdeveloped. Yet Norway’s difficult geography, which was a sleepy trough from the 1950s to the 1960s, did nothing to prevent Oslo from becoming a formidable power.

Once Norway discovered oil on August 1, 1969 in the North Sea, there was no turning back. It was all about non-corruption and sound management of these incoming revenues, and the reinvestment of the oil windfall in strategic portfolios and professional and global stocks. Norway has not left aside its investments in barges and tankers, often working hand in hand with Denmark, its Scandinavian neighbor.

Invariably, even despite the impact of COVID-19, the Norwegian Sovereign Fund alone has grown to be the largest in the world, valued at nearly US $ 1.24 trillion. Looking at the top 10 countries with their respective EEZs, Indonesia may be friendly with the top five, and Jakarta may also have a Joint Partnership (JV) with the next 17 countries with varying sizes of EEZs including Norway at rank 17, the specter of EEZ collaboration is endless for Indonesia, whether in Europe, Asia or the Pacific.

Within the Indo-Pacific, Indonesia can work with countries that already have an Indo-Pacific strategy, such as the United States, Japan, Australia, India, the United Kingdom; the Philippines being the only ASEAN member state to have a large EEZ, ranking it 21st.

The point is, Indonesia deserves a pan-Indo-Pacific strategy to work with more countries with a large EEZ. The “ASEAN Prospects on the Indo-Pacific”, as agreed by the ASEAN Leaders’ Summit in Bangkok in July 2019, was important but insufficient to showcase Indonesia’s maritime prowess beyond the centrality of ASEAN or the Indo-Pacific strategy.

In addition, a maritime study estimates that the total value of all the world’s oceans is worth more than $ 30 trillion; 30 times the gross domestic product of Indonesia today. Of that gross number, only $ 1.3 trillion of the ocean’s value has been mined over the past century.

But Jakarta needs to be more ambitious. Why? In addition to working with the top five countries in terms of potential JV in the Indonesian EEZ, where France holds 93% of its EEZ in the Indian Ocean and the Pacific, Indonesia can also form various JVs with others more down in the league closer to Indonesia. . For example, working with France poses a difficulty for Indonesia.

France must first prove that it is a worthy Indo-Pacific power by showing its ability to navigate along critical sea lanes; beyond the demonstration of its significant EEZ.

Second, Indonesia is one of three coastal states that control the Strait of Malacca, with Malaysia and Singapore as the other two. France, as a newcomer, must work with everyone, in particular Indonesia. Jakarta doesn’t have to wait for anyone.

Third, with Indonesia owning Natuna Island, strategically located in the North Sea of ​​Natuna, looking directly at the South China Sea, almost touching one of China’s nine dash lines, the China-Indonesia relationship is squared; based on mutual respect.

Indeed, if Indonesia needs more JV partners with a large EEZ experienced in deep sea fisheries, number 7, which is Canada, can help, while number 8 is Japan will also not resist. .

Finally, Mexico and Chile are members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), of which Indonesia is also a member. Mexico, Chile and Indonesia can work collaboratively on their EEZs as pan-Indo powers. Therefore, Indonesia must implement its grand pan-Indo-Pacific strategy.

With the grand pan-Indo-Pacific strategy, Indonesia can help the development of neighboring Federated States of Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and Timor-Leste, Kiribati and Micronesia, which all also have huge EEZs.

***

The author is founding CEO of Strategic Pan Indo-Pacific Arena (Strategicpipa.com).