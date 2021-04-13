Why the Kurds are losing hope of having their own state

THE KURD are sometimes called the greatest nation in the world without its own independent state. About 30m or so are scattered mainly across Iraq, Iran, Syria and Turkey. They share a culture and a language, and most are Sunni Muslims. But since the end of World War I, the four countries have attempted to suppress Kurdish culture and restrict the use of the Kurdish language. Sometimes they resorted to horrific violence, such as when Saddam Hussein, then Iraqi dictator, used nerve gas against them in 1988. Thirty years ago, in response to Saddam’s attempt to crush another uprising, America, Britain and other countries have – flight zone over Iraqi Kurdistan and delivery of humanitarian aid to the region. Supplies exceeded Allied deliveries to West Berlin after World War II. Many Kurds saw the protected enclave as the embryo of a Kurdish state. More recently, the Kurds have been at the forefront of the successful fight against Islamic State jihadists, not only in Iraq but also in Syria. However, hopes for independence are fading. Why?

After the defeat and the dismemberment of the Ottoman Empire during the First World War, the victorious Western powers provided for a Kurdish state in the Treaty of Svres in 1920. But three years later, in the Treaty of Lausanne which defined the borders from modern Turkey, the idea of ​​a Kurdish homeland has been abandoned; The Kurdish areas were to be divided among the modern states emerging from the war. The dream of uniting all Kurds in one homeland has continued. At different times and in different ways, the repression of Kurdish nationalism would lead to instability and violence in Iraq, Iran, Syria and Turkey. But the established states have generally gathered the force to crush the rebels; Kurdish factions have often been at odds with each other; and even sympathetic foreigners worried about the turmoil a Kurdish state would create.

In 2017, the Iraqi Kurds proposed something less ambitious than a pan-Kurdish state: the independence of Iraqi Kurdistan. Most Iraqi Kurds voted in favor of a non-binding referendum. They thought they had the upper hand: they had helped defeat ISIS, had funds from the sale of oil, and weapons and sympathy from the West. Kurdish leaders said the referendum was meant to serve as a starting point for negotiations over sovereignty. The Iraqi government, however, took it as a declaration of independence in its own right. It blocked the airspace over Iraqi Kurdistan and, in a military backlash, captured a third of the territory the Kurds then held, including the disputed city of Kirkuk and the major oil fields.

In Syria, too, the Kurds (who had teamed up with America to defeat ISIS) were put on the defensive. Turkey invaded parts of northern Syria controlled by Kurdish militias in 2019. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey, aimed to prevent the creation of anything resembling a Kurdish state out of fear that this may embolden Kurdish separatists in Turkey (The Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), the dominant Kurdish faction in Syria, is closely linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), the main Kurdish militant group in Turkey). Having once courted the Kurds and held peace talks with the PKK, Erdogan has treated the Kurds with increasing harshness. He sought to ban the People’s Democratic Party (HDP), a hitherto legal Kurdish party; Kurdish politicians are frequently arrested.

But the Kurds have also made progress. In Iraq, Kurdistan remains much safer than the rest of the country. Regional leaders are fixing fences with the central government, allowing oil to flow and share resources. Reconstruction in Iraqi Kurdistan has far exceeded that taking place in the rest of the country. The Kurdish-controlled part of Syria is also better off than the area controlled by Bashar al-Assad, the country’s dictator. In Turkey, for now, the Kurds still have significant political influence. The HDP won more than 10% of the seats in parliament in the last elections (in 2018). If she and the opposition keep making gains, they could end Mr Erdogans’ reign.

In Turkey, the Kurds seek to preserve their political rights. In Iraq and Syria, they seem to have decided that pushing too hard for independence is dangerous. So far, they’ve been content with varying degrees of autonomy. In Syria, for example, they say they want a Kurdish region within a federal state (the Assad regime angrily resists this idea although it has sometimes been in alliance with the Kurds). But the Kurds must also put their own houses in order. In Iraq and Syria, there is too much infighting and corruption at the top, and democracy has weakened. The Kurds like to say that they only have friends in the mountains. But internal division has been one of their worst enemies.

