Covid vaccines: Narendra Modi acts on the suggestion of Rahul Gandhis

On April 9, the head of Congress had, in a letter to the Prime Minister, expressed his concern at the slowness of the vaccination campaign in the country.

On Tuesday, the Center ruled that all vaccines developed and manufactured outside the country that have received emergency approval in the United States, Europe, United Kingdom, Japan or that are on the list of uses for WHO emergency can qualify for emergency use authorization in India.

Rahul Gandhi’s suggestion to allow Indians access to overseas-made vaccines was accepted by Narendra Modi’s government, four days after its creation, and at least two Union ministers responded by calling for it with names.

“After failing as a part-time politician, did Rahul Gandhi switch to full-time lobbying? He first lobbied for the fighter jet companies by trying to derail India’s acquisition program. Now he is pushing for pharmaceutical companies asking for arbitrary approvals for foreign vaccines, ”Prasad tweeted.

Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad immediately rushed to Rahul, questioning his understanding as well as his intention.

“Provide vaccine suppliers with the resources to increase manufacturing capacity. Accelerated approval of other vaccines according to standards and guidelines. Open vaccination to all who need it, ”wrote the congressional leader.

Never mind that Rahul did not seek “arbitrary approval” of foreign vaccines, but specifically mentioned in his letter to the Prime Minister that approval should be granted “in accordance with standards and guidelines.”

Lobbying for fighter jets is an unsubstantiated accusation the BJP has leveled against the congressional leader after relentlessly pressing allegations of due process violations and corruption in the Rafale deal. Rahul had used the word “arbitrary” to describe Prime Minister Modi signing the Rafale deal during his visit to France.

Prasad also referred to Rahul’s claim that India is facing vaccine starvation. “India is not facing vaccine starvation, but Gandhi is facing attention deprivation…. Rahul Gandhi’s problem is that he doesn’t understand all of this and his ignorance is compounded by his arrogance, ”the minister tweeted.

The tweets demonstrated a breakdown in the systemic engagement between the government and the opposition and the bitterness that trumps any communication between the two parties.

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani echoed Prasad. “Part-time politician, full-time lobbyist! Is it a surprise? After all – chor chori se jaye hera pheri se na jaye (A thief will do harm no matter what), ”he tweeted, attaching Prasad’s tweet to his post.

On Tuesday, after the government decided to allow foreign vaccines, neither Prasad nor Irani explained whether the move was motivated by a noble concern for people’s health care or whether lobbyists were successful.

The government has not engaged in constructive dialogue with the opposition over the pandemic and has been particularly harsh on Rahul, who has warned of the serious health and economic fallout since February last year.

Much like the early warning in 2020, which had earned him contempt from the government and the BJP, Rahul sounded the alarm again on February 17 of this year. “The Indian government is showing gross negligence and overconfidence in Covid-19. It’s not over yet, ”he wrote.

On February 21, the BJP passed a resolution thanking Modi for defeating Covid.

On March 15, Rahul tweeted: “As warned earlier, Covid-19 continues to be a great threat. Please keep guards in place – wear masks and follow all precautions. “

The country’s top politicians have appeared in public without masks and led huge election rallies where all Covid protocols were flouted.

The country is now in the midst of a second raging wave, which threatens to overwhelm the health system.

The Prime Minister did not seem to have foreseen this when he told the Davos Dialogue of the World Economic Forum on January 28: “India’s statistics cannot be compared to those of any other country because 18% of the world population lives here and yet we have not only solved our problem. problems, but also helped the world fight the pandemic.

He added: “In these difficult times, India has assumed its global responsibility from the start. When the airspace was closed in many countries, India took over a lakh of citizens to their country and delivered essential drugs to over 150 countries. At present, there are two vaccines made in India. The World Economic Forum will be relieved to know that in the times to come, many more vaccines will come from India. These vaccines will allow other countries to speed up their vaccination process. “

Modi is now facing criticism for offering aid to other countries without addressing India’s basic immunization concerns.