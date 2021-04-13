Nikki Haley * totally * did an about-face on Donald Trump’s 2024 candidacy





“I wouldn’t introduce myself if President Trump did, and I would tell him about it,” Haley said in response to a question from The Associated Press at a press conference at South Carolina State University when asked. asked if she would support another White House candidacy. from Trump. “It’s something we’ll have a conversation about at some point.”

When asked if she would back Trump if he ran again, Haley simply said “yes.”

This represents a MASSIVE change from what Haley was saying about Trump – and his future in politics – just a few months ago.

“We have to recognize that he let us down. He took a path that he shouldn’t have taken, and we shouldn’t have gone, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. can’t let this happen again. ”Haley told Politico’s Tim Alberta in February. She added of Trump: “He will no longer be running in the federal election. … I don’t think he will be in the picture. I don’t think he can. He has fallen this far.”

Which is different from what she said on Monday! Kind, very different!

So what has changed? Let me explain my theory to you.

Haley spoke to Alberta – blowing up Trump and predicting he would never run for office again – in January, with footage of the Jan.6 riot on the U.S. Capitol in mind. (The Alberta article was based on a series of interviews with Haley over several months and was only released in early February.)

Haley was, I believe, genuinely outraged by Trump’s behavior on January 6. The day after the riot, Haley said this in a keynote address at the winter meeting of the Republican National Committee in Florida:

“President Trump didn’t always choose the right words. He said it was wrong in Charlottesville, and I told him so at the time. He was seriously wrong yesterday. And it wasn’t. only his words. His actions since Election Day will be judged harshly by history. “

There was also a political calculation on Haley’s part. Trump has been criticized in almost every corner of the country for inciting crowds on January 6 and then waiting to call them. There were real questions as to whether this – finally – would be Republicans’ breaking point with Trump.

So Haley made a little bet. She has officially distanced herself from Trump, so if the January 6 riot destroyed a political future for him, she would not be dragged along with him.

Of course, looking back three months, we know that’s not how it turned out. Nearly 150 Republicans – 139 House members and eight Senators – voted to oppose the electoral college results in Pennsylvania or Arizona. (These votes took place on the same day of the riot.) Politicians – like Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks and Missouri Senator Josh Hawley – have become heroes among Trump’s conservatives for their continued opposition (and no fact) in the 2020 election. Trump doubled down on his ridiculous rhetoric – and saw his base follow him. (In a national Quinnipiac University poll in February, 76% of Republicans said there had been “widespread fraud in the 2020 election” despite the lack of evidence for that claim.) Overall What the last few months have proven is that Trump (and Trumpism) is not going anywhere – January 6 or not. In fact, there has already been a considerable rewrite of the history of that day by Trump’s allies to somehow suggest that the rioters were peaceful (they were not) or that the violence had been fueled by Antifa activists (it was not).

Which brings us to Monday and Haley. Since January 6 didn’t ruin Trump, Haley had to recalibrate her relationship with the former president. She couldn’t have the last thing she said about him was that he had “fallen so far” and couldn’t run for president again. That would put her well out of step with the GOP base. And that’s not a place to be for a candidate who wants to run for president.

Here’s Haley’s calculation: If Trump runs again in 2024, he will be nearly impossible to beat due to his immense popularity within the GOP. If he doesn’t run again, she’ll have to have Trump (or at least the Trump base) by her side. And for that to happen, she had to be nice to Trump. And that’s what she tried to do on Monday.

