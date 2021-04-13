PSL 6 schedule announced: full reboot details





Pakistan Super League 6 back in June

PSL 6 is expected to resume in June, with the restart date likely being the 1st of the month, according to schedule.

In a press release issued on April 11, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced the schedule for the remaining 20 matches in the competition.

The 6th edition of the Pakistani national T20 competition was postponed in early March due to concerns about Covid-19. PCB CEO Wasim Khan announced the postponement after 7 players in the PSL franchise tested positive for the virus, despite competition safety protocols.

The resumption of competition in June, however, will undoubtedly be seen as a success for the PCB. When PSL 5 was postponed due to Covid-19 in March of last year, it took until November for it to resume.

PCB announces a “Hall of a Fame”

The release of the PSL 6 schedule comes after a virtual conference hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Boards Board of Governors on Saturday.

Along with the announcement of the return of PSLs, the PCB press release also announced that the GoB has approved the launch of a PCB Hall of Fame.

According to PCB President Ehsan Mani, there will be an initial entry of six members of the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame, Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Zaheer Abbas, who will be completed by three inductions at PCB Hall. of Fame each year starting October 16, 2021. It is fitting that these six extraordinary artists be the founders who continue to inspire the next generation of superstars.

Don’t miss it!

Is PSL the best T20 league in the world?

The top 5 most adept cricketers

Choose Pakistan’s T20 XI of all time

Current PSL Ranking 6

PSL 6 will resume with defending champions Karachi Kings in 1st place. They have 6 points on 3 wins and 2 losses. Peshawar Zalmi is in 2nd place, also on 6 points in 3 wins and 2 losses. Islamabad United is in 3rd place with 6 points from 3 wins and 1 loss. Lahore Qalandars is 4th with 6 points from 3 wins and 1 loss. Multan Sultans is in 5th place with 2 points in 1 win and 4 losses. And the Quetta Gladiators are at the bottom of the pack in 6th place with 2 points in 1 win and 4 losses.

PSL program June 6

Here is the schedule for the remaining 20 matches of PSL 6. All matches will be held at the Karachi National Stadium.

June 1 – Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United

June 2 – Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings

June 3 – Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators

June 4 – Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars

June 5 – Islamabad United v Karachi Kings; Multan Sultans vs. Quetta Gladiators

June 6 – Peshawar Zalmi vs. Karachi Kings

June 7 – Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars

June 8 – Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

June 9 – Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars

June 10 – Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings

June 11 – Multan Sultans v Islamabad United

June 12 – Quetta Gladiators vs. Peshawar Zalmi; Karachi Kings vs. Lahore Qalandars

June 13 – Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi

June 14 – Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars

June 16 – Qualifications (1 v 2)

June 17 – Eliminator 1 (3 v 4)

June 18 – Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier vs winner Eliminator 1)

June 20 – Final

Main image credit: Embed from Getty Images

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos