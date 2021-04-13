Palm Oil News – At Hanover Fair 2021, President Joko Widodo pledges to protect the sustainable palm oil industry





InfoSAWIT, JAKARTA – This year, Indonesia became the official partner country of the Hannover Messe (HM), an exhibition that focuses on the latest issues in technology and solutions for the manufacturing industry, such as industrial automation and l IT (Industry 4.0), sustainable energy and environmental technology, energy efficiency, research and technology transfer, robotics and other technologies. It can be an opportunity to introduce Indonesia to the world in an effort to transform the economy, especially in industrial sector 4.0, as well as efforts to restore the national economy during the Covid-19 pandemic. The palm oil industry has become an engine of the Indonesian economy, while improving the lives of many people, providing them with access to education, health services, technology and information. . it’s time to share these benefits with communities around the world. The oil palm is the most strategic product for Indonesia. This industry has contributed to government revenues, business profits, employment and increased income for small farmers. BPDPKS was established in 2015 to encourage the development and sustainability of the palm oil sector through prudent, transparent and accountable management of funds. In an accepted written statement InfoSAWIT, as a fund management institution, BPDPKS guarantees the principle of “from palm oil to palm oil“Applied in every program. The program includes support for the mandatory biodiesel program, rejuvenation of small oil palm farmers, provision of oil palm facilities and infrastructure, research and development, development of oil palm. human resources, as well as promotion and advocacy programs. The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, in his short message, pointed out that the Indonesian palm oil industry has provided us with healthy food, renewable energy and products that we use in our everyday life. Indonesia has transformed the palm oil industry by incorporating best sustainable agricultural practices into all aspects of its business decisions. “So that the trip to your home is not only conceived as a business venture, but also a commitment to a better future for future generations of Indonesia,” said Joko Widodo. (T2)







