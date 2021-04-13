Boris Johnson affirms British opposition to ICC probe into Israel, warns of ‘partial and damaging attack’





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed in a letter revealed on Tuesday that the UK opposes the International Criminal Court’s investigation into Israel’s alleged war crimes. “We oppose the ICC investigation into war crimes in Palestine,” Johnson wrote in an April 9 letter to Conservative Friends of Israel (CFI), a pro-Israel British parliamentary group affiliated with the Party. conservative. “We do not accept that the ICC has jurisdiction in this case, given that Israel is not a party to the Rome Statute and Palestine is not a sovereign state. This investigation gives the impression of being a partial and damaging attack on a friend and ally of the United Kingdom, ”he continued. Johnson referred to previous letters sent by CFI urging the prime minister to condemn the opening of the ICC investigation, announced by the court on March 3 in a decision opposed by Israel, the United States and other allied countries. . Related coverage April 13, 2021 5:13 P.M. He also cited the UK’s efforts to “reform” and “strengthen” the tribunal, which is based in The Hague, Netherlands, referring to the recent election of two British nationals to key positions there. In June, Karim Khan, a British lawyer who is currently leading a United Nations investigation into war crimes committed by the Islamic State in Iraq, will replace Fatou Bensouda, the outgoing chief prosecutor of the ICC who is leading the investigation into Israel. . We warmly welcome the Prime Minister’s confirmation of UK opposition to the controversial ICC investigation, ”said CFI Parliamentary Presidents Rt. Hon. Stephen Crabb MP and Rt. Hon. Lord Pickles and FCI Honorary President Lord Polak in a statement. “The investigation was rightly condemned for appearing to be a partial and damaging attack on a friend and ally. As the Prime Minister has stated, the ICC has no jurisdiction and we support the UK’s decision to stand with Israel against the investigation.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos