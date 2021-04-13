GOP Donors and Lawmakers Plan Next Attacks on U.S. Businesses and Big Tech





Former US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago complex is seen in Palm Beach, Florida on February 8, 2021.

Marco Bello | Reuters

Many Republican donors, lawmakers and strategists gathered privately this weekend in Mar-a-Lago, the Florida resort town owned by former President Donald Trump, to discuss how the party can take on business. American and Big Tech, according to several participants.

Funders and policy makers met throughout the weekend to discuss a “strategy on social media and big tech,” according to Matt Schlapp, president of the Conservative Union of America, who said participating in these conversations.

“I do a lot of conservations with people who have big means, and there will be new ways for people to get information and share information and stay in touch with each other,” said Schlapp. He later defined most of these conversations as “informal” and that “plans are still being worked out”.

A major player, Republican donor Roy Bailey, told CNBC he potentially wants to invest in a social media platform designed for conservatives, to counter Facebook and Twitter.

“It’s something that interests me if it can be put together properly,” said Bailey, a Texas businessman who has been one of the main fundraisers for Trump’s 2020 campaign. “I have identified a potential platform and there is a lot of work to do.”

The concept is in its early stages, he said. Bailey also noted that “the platform would be where Tories can control their own fate and not worry about censorship.” He declined to comment further on the effort.

Todd Ricketts, a longtime GOP donor who is also RNC’s finance chairman, is launched as a potential investor in such a platform.

“He’s always looking to invest in companies that are disrupting established markets,” Brian Baker, a spokesperson for Ricketts, told CNBC.

The talks come as the party wrangles with top business leaders over new election laws pushed by Republicans in states such as Georgia. The tension also comes more than three years after Trump and Republicans in Congress lowered the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%.

Many business leaders have spoken out against Georgian law and others across the country that critics say bar voters from participating in elections.

Leading Republicans have often publicly criticized social media giants like Facebook and Twitter, saying they censor conservative voices. The companies deny these accusations. Trump was banned from both social media platforms following the deadly Capitol Hill riot on January 6. He was then indicted for incitement to riot, but was eventually acquitted in the Senate.

There are also infighting among Republicans. Trump on Saturday, during the RNC’s retirement party in Mar-a-Lago, targeted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., For helping certify the election results from 2020.

Corporate repression

Schlapp said there had also been broad discussions about how to respond to what the Tories see as “canceled by insurance companies and banks.”

He said some Conservatives feel they are not getting banking services because some of their businesses have been deemed too conservative to get their help. Since the Mar-a-Lago meetings, the Schlapp ACU has launched an effort to push back against corporate enemies.

During separate parties of the Republican National Committee donor retreat at the neighboring Four Seasons the same weekend, Sen. Marco Rubio, of R-Fla., Targeted businesses, including big tech companies, and the way they treat their employees, according to People. informed on the matter.

Rubio, some people say, pushed back on business leaders and appeared to encourage party leaders to better appeal to unionized workers in the upcoming midterm elections. Unionized workers are generally viewed as strong Democratic voters.

Rubio in March wrote an op-ed in USA Today lambasting Amazon and praising the efforts of some of their workers to organize. The e-commerce giant won enough votes to thwart their workers’ decision in Alabama to unionize.

Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wis., Told CNBC that conversations he had during retirement were in part about “concern about prejudice and the growing power of media and social media.”

No corporate CEO sign

While CEOs and other executives of publicly traded companies don’t always come to these events, their absence from RNC’s retirement was particularly noticeable.

Executives of some companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange have given a lot to the RNC in recent years, such as Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman and Charles Schwab, chairman of Charles Schwab Corporation.

A person familiar with the RNC retreat told CNBC that there was no sign of Schwarzman at the rally. It is also not known if Schwab was there.

Representatives for Blackstone and Schwab did not return requests for comment.

However, that doesn’t mean the big donors didn’t show up. Many have said privately that they will back Trump again if he runs for president in 2024.

One person said former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler, married to Intercontinental Exchange CEO Jeffrey Sprecher, attended the retirement as the party’s financier. As are George M. Drysdale, chairman and CEO of the Marsman Drysdale Group in Florida, investor Marc Goldman and Jane Timken, former Ohio GOP chairman who is now running for the Senate.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos