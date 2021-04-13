PM Modi Should Do Crunches Holding Ears If Caught Lying: Mamata Banerjee





Mamata Banerjee also asked why PM Modi was campaigning on polling days in Bengal. Calcutta: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee marked the end of her 24-hour campaign ban tonight with a violent attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Modi is a liar … PM is a liar,” the chief minister told her audience in Barasat, about twenty kilometers from Kolkata, the state capital. Then she amended: “Liar is an unparliamentary word. The Prime Minister is misleading the people ”. Challenging Prime Minister Modi’s claim that she did nothing for the community of Matua, Ms. Banerjee reportedly told the ANI news agency: “I accept the challenge. If I haven’t done anything, I resign from politics and if you spit lies … without doing anything then you will do sit ups holding your ears. “ Ms Banerjee also asked why the Prime Minister campaigned on polling days in the state. The Electoral Commission has scheduled eight unpublished phase elections, of which only four phases have been completed. The next one is expected on Saturday. “Why doesn’t the Election Commission ban Prime Minister’s visits on polling dates? I am ready to cancel my meetings on polling dates,” said the chief minister – who had spent the day in Kolkata organizing a unique and solo event. For Prime Minister Modi to give up campaigning in the state on election days is a long-standing demand of his party. In the second phase of the polls, when the elections were held in Nandigram, Prime Minister Modi said Ms Banerjee would be defeated at the hands of her BJP opponent Suvendu Adhikari, as she addressed a campaign rally in the state. Trinamool claimed that this was in fact a violation of the Model Code of Conduct – dos and don’ts of political parties and their leaders during elections. With news spreading quickly on the internet, such remarks can influence voters where the ballot is taking place, the party argued. The Barasat rally was the first the chief minister attended after her 24-hour campaign ban by the Election Commission was exceeded. She was excluded from her remarks calling for minority votes which the Commission said were “highly insinuating and provocative” and could affect law and order and “thus, the electoral process”. The ban from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. came into effect on Monday evening. Ms. Banerjee marked the day with an unprecedented protest. At around 11:30 a.m., she had appeared near Gandhi’s statue in the heart of Kolkata. Sitting in a wheelchair there, she had painted for hours, unaccompanied by anyone except a few security guards and media personnel standing at a distance. Ms Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress has repeatedly accused the Election Commission of partisanship, with their criticism becoming sharper after the ban. Party leader Derek O’Brien tweeted: “When you can’t beat us. You ban us.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos