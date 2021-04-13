Representative Ashley Hinson seeks to revive Trump’s deregulation orders





EXCLUSIVE: Representative Ashley Hinson of R-Iowa on Tuesday introduced new legislation to make permanent five of former President Donald Trump’s executive orders that President Biden has already repealed.

The first-year lawmaker drafted the “Red Tape Reduction Act” to reinstate Trump’s deregulation measures that Hinson said helped help small businesses and the economy grow.

“President Trump has worked to unravel the regulatory network in Washington and remove the government’s heavy hand that harms small businesses, farmers and workers,” Hinson said in a statement to Fox News. “Coupled with tax cuts, this sparked the strongest economy in modern history.”

Trump’s most notable Executive Order Hinson wants to make permanent is Executive Order 13771, which required the federal government to eliminate two regulations for every new regulation promulgated by an agency. The executive’s actions also required agencies to appoint an official to implement regulatory reform and to demand that the federal government act in a fair and transparent manner when putting new regulations in place.

Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, sits on the House Appropriations Committee. (Official photo)

Since executive actions are not laws passed by Congress, new presidents can quickly reverse them. And just like many of Trump’s executive orders, Biden overturned those regulatory measures when he took office.

“Sadly, the Biden administration has reversed many successful deregulation policies and is adopting a government mindset that will shrink our economy when we need growth most and hurt rural Iowa communities,” Hinson said. “That is why I introduced legislation to save President Trump’s deregulation agenda and make his pro-growth policies permanent.”

Hinson, a former TV news anchor who toppled a blue seat in Iowa this fall, spoke about kitchen table issues such as being a good steward of taxpayer dollars and improving the climate for small businesses. His new legislation has a long chance of being passed, with Democrats controlling both houses of Congress and the White House.

