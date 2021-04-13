Biden sends unofficial delegation to Taiwan | national news





President Joe biden sent an unofficial delegation to Taiwan Tuesday in demonstration of support for the island, according to a senior administration official and a spokesperson for the State Department. This unofficial delegation is made up of former Senator Chris Dodd and former senior State Department officials Richard Armitage and James Steinberg. Their trip comes as China has carried out a number of aggressive shows of force towards the island. “The selection of these three individuals – longtime statesmen who are longtime friends of Taiwan and personally close to President Biden – sends an important signal about the United States’ commitment to Taiwan and to its democracy, ”officials said. They will meet with senior Taiwanese officials at Biden’s request, officials said. Reuters was the first to report on the informal delegation. “This delegation follows a long bipartisan tradition of US administrations sending high-level unofficial delegations to Taiwan,” the officials said, adding that their trip also comes as the United States and Taiwan “mark the 42nd anniversary of the signing of the Taiwan Relations Act., which President Biden voted for. “ Beijing claims Taiwan as its territory, although it has been ruled separately for more than seven decades. Chinese President Xi Jinping has vowed that Beijing will never allow the island to become independent and has refused to rule out the use of force if necessary. China sent 25 fighter jets to the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone on Monday, the largest breach in the space since the island began to report such activity regularly in September, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. the Defense of Taiwan. In an interview with NBC on Sunday, Secretary of State Tony Blinken said: “What we have seen and what really concerns us are the increasingly aggressive actions of the Beijing government against Taiwan. , increasing tensions in the straits. “ “And we have a commitment to Taiwan under the Taiwan Relations Act, a bipartisan commitment that has been around for many, many years, to make sure Taiwan has the ability to defend itself and ensure that we keep the peace.” and security in the country. Western Pacific. We support these commitments, ”he said. “It would be a big mistake for anyone to try to change the existing status quo by force,” Blinken said. As part of the “One China” policy, Washington maintains formal ties with Beijing and informal ties with Taiwan. The United States regularly sells military equipment to the island. On Friday, the State Department “released new guidelines for the US government’s interaction with its Taiwanese counterparts to encourage US government engagement with Taiwan that reflects our deepening of our unofficial relations.” “The guidelines emphasize that Taiwan is a vibrant democracy and an important economic and security partner who is also a force for good within the international community,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said. The delegation’s unofficial visit comes just weeks after US Ambassador to Palau John Hennesey-Niland became the first US Ambassador to Taiwan in an official capacity in more than 40 years. Under the Trump administration, a number of administration officials were sent to Taiwan as part of the administration’s efforts to counter China. CNN’s Brad Lendon contributed to this report.







