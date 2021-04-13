



Kurds who support autocratic Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are hard to find in Washington, DC. But one of those individuals said he was the highest bidder for Vice President Kamala Harris, which houses the Westlight condominium complex in the northwest Washington West End. Muhsin Bayrak, a ragged-to-wealth businessman and leader of Turkey’s sprawling Modki tribe, predominantly in the Kurdish province of Bitlis, said: Negotiations are close to being concluded and planning to sign soon. Bayrak did not disclose how many hedges were offered for the 1,731 square foot condo at 1111 24th St., which is listed for $ 1,995,000. The list was still fully active at the time of this article’s publication. It was on the market for nine days. In comments to Turkish media, Bayrak claimed that his potential acquisition of the vice-presidents of the two-bedroom apartment was of great importance to Turkey as well. He didn’t elaborate. Bayrak is the CEO and founder of AB Holding Group, a construction conglomerate launched in 1999, three years before Erdogans Justice and Development Partyshot under the one-party regime. Since then, the company has flourished by building luxury residences in Istanbul. It expanded its operations to Athens and London. But its flagship project, a complex of four high-rise buildings called Bayrak Towers, launched with a bang in 2015, has yet to take off. Bayrak announced at the time that he had signed a preliminary agreement with Saudi investors worth 50 million euros (about $ 56 million at the time) for one of the towers. Bayrak describes himself as a high society Kurd. I pray five times a day and go to nightclubs, he told a Turkish journalist, who was surprised at the Kurdish entrepreneurs’ liking for Rihanna, saying he saw him more as a person. traditional. The Modkis are among the largest Kurdish tribes in Turkey. In his founding work on the Kurdish, Agha, Shaikh and State tribes, Dutch anthropologist Martin van Bruinessen, citing famous Ottoman explorer Evliya Celebi, wrote: Bitlis’ military might was built up by the other tribes, among which the Modki were mainly present, who could muster 700 soldiers with rifles. “ Bayrak, whose heavy-accented Turkish instantly reveals his Kurdish roots, never loses an opportunity to display his support for Erdogan and his unwavering dedication to the Turkish state. He said he would digitally project a giant Turkish flag onto one of the towers in the complex which has yet to be built. He openly supported Erdogans mayoral candidate for Istanbul, former Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, in the 2019 municipal elections. Yildirim lost twice (Erdogan forced a revival) to opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu. In Washington, Bayrak may not be betting on a big winner either, according to a well-established DC broker that markets luxury properties. Two million dollars for a two-bedroom apartment with no outside space is too expensive, the agent told Al-Monitor on strict condition of anonymity. The building has one big flaw, he added. The common area, the swimming pool are shared by the owners and the tenants. I would never recommend it to my clients.







