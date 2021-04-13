US President Joe Biden postpones Afghan troop withdrawal to 9/11, defying Donald Trump’s deal with the Taliban





US President Joe Biden will withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by September 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on America that were coordinated from there.

Key points: Only an unknown number of troops needed to keep diplomats will remain in Afghanistan In February 2020, the Trump administration reached a deal with the Taliban on the basis of a full withdrawal by May 2021 Mr Biden said that it was tactically difficult to meet the deadline and said the United States would leave in a “safe and orderly” manner

The decision defies the May 1 deadline for a full withdrawal under a peace deal the Trump administration struck with the Taliban last year.

MrBiden has hinted for weeks that he would let the deadline expire, as it became clear that an orderly withdrawal of the remaining 2,500 troops would be difficult.

A senior administration official said troops would start leaving on May 1, with all forces except an unspecified number needed to keep diplomats, to return home by the September deadline. or before.

Mr Biden’s choice of 9/11 date highlights why US troops were sent to Afghanistan to prevent extremist groups like Al Qaeda from regaining a foothold that could be used to launch attacks on the United States .

The president has ruled that the deadline for the withdrawal of US forces should be absolute, rather than provisional under conditions inside Afghanistan as the deadline approaches, the senior administration official said. .

He said Mr. Biden concluded that any conditional withdrawal would be “a recipe for staying in Afghanistan forever.”

The Taliban control about 40% of Afghanistan, according to Afghan defense officials. (

AP: Rahmat Gal

)

“Today we are committed to going to zero,” the official said.

Delay could lead to increased attacks In November, the United States announced plans to reduce the number of troops in Afghanistan from more than 4,500 to 2,500.

AP: Massoud Hossaini

)

Mr Biden’s decision risks retaliation from the Taliban against US and Afghan forces, which could worsen the 20-year war.

It will also rekindle the political division over America’s involvement in what many have called “the endless war.”

Afghan files

The ABC Afghan Files stories in 2017 provided unprecedented insight into the operations of Australia’s elite special forces, detailing incidents of soldiers killing unarmed men and children and concerns about a “warrior culture” among them. soldiers.

Read more

An intelligence community report released Tuesday on global challenges for the next year said prospects for a peace deal in Afghanistan were “dim” and warned that “the Taliban should make gains on the spot. battle”.

If the coalition withdraws its support, the report says, the Afghan government will find it difficult to control the Taliban.

In a February 2020 deal with the administration of former President Donald Trump, the Taliban agreed to end the attacks and hold peace talks with the Afghan government, in return for a commitment by the United States to a full withdrawal by May 2021.

Over the past year, US military commanders and defense officials have said attacks on US troops have largely halted, but say the Taliban have stepped up attacks on Afghans.

The commanders argued that the Taliban failed to fulfill the terms of the peace agreement by continuing their attacks on Afghans and not completely severing ties with Al Qaeda and other extremist groups.

Why the Taliban’s imprisonment of an Australian went unnoticed

Timothy Weeks was held hostage for three years. Here’s why you haven’t heard of it.

Read more

When Mr Biden entered the White House in January, he was keenly aware of the impending deadline and had time to meet it if he chose to do so.

He began a review of the February 2020 deal shortly after taking office and consulted extensively with his military and defense advisers as well as allies.

Over the past few weeks, it has become increasingly clear that he tends to defy the deadline.

“It will be difficult to meet the May 1 deadline,” Biden said in late March.

“Just for tactical reasons, it’s difficult to get these troops out.

“And if we leave, we will do so in a safe and orderly manner.”

ABC / AP

