Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan calls for pandemic debt relief for developing countries





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image Credit: AP

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the global community, especially financial organizations, to offer debt suspension and relief to help developing countries recover from the crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. He also called for a more equitable deployment of vaccines.

Addressing the virtual special segment of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) in New York, the Pakistani Prime Minister stressed the need to mobilize the necessary funds for developing countries to recover from the recession induced by COVID and put them back on the path to sustainable development. Goals by 2030. Khan also called on private creditors to participate in debt relief and restructuring to protect people from the massive socio-economic fallout from the pandemic.

Earlier in January, at a United Nations meeting, Khan proposed a five-point program for emergency financial support to developing countries, including debt relief and restructuring, creation and restructuring. redistribution of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), greater concessional financing and the end of illicit financing. flows from developing countries.

He welcomed the IMF’s proposal to create $ 650 billion in new SDRs and appreciated the support of major shareholders, including the United States, China, the EU and Japan. Noting that the G-20 debt suspension has been extended, he said its scope should encompass all vulnerable countries, especially small island developing states. The Pakistani Prime Minister also put forward the idea that developing countries should be able to borrow in the markets at the low interest rates prevailing for developed countries. The Liquidity and Sustainability Facility, proposed by the Economic Commission for Africa, could be one way to achieve this, he said.

Vaccine nationalism

Pakistan successfully contained the first two waves of the virus through a smart lockdown policy and also launched an $ 8 billion relief program to support the poor and vulnerable and keep the economy booming, said Khan.

As the world now battles the third wave of coronavirus, the international community must ensure that the vaccine is available to everyone, everywhere, as soon as possible. He also insisted that vaccine production be stepped up. Restrictions on patents and technology transfer should be lifted to allow this. He lamented the nationalism of vaccines and export restrictions as well as the use of the vaccine to advance national foreign policy goals.

Illicit financial flows

Khan noted that the United Nations Panel on Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity (FACTI) offered 14 recommendations to stop billions of dollars out of developing countries. These recommendations should be approved by the UN and all financial institutions. Stolen assets from developing countries must be returned immediately and, most importantly, unconditionally. He also proposed imposing an overall minimum corporate tax to prevent profit shifting and corporate tax avoidance.

At the same meeting separately, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also called on governments to consider imposing a solidarity or wealth tax on the wealthy who profited during the pandemic to reduce extreme inequality. because there has been a $ 5 trillion surge in the wealth of the worlds. the richest of the past year. Guterres also urged expanding and expanding the extension of debt service by the G20 and major emerging powers to help low- and middle-income countries recover from the pandemic.

Help fight climate change

At the summit, Khan also shared Pakistanis’ green ambitions to plant 10 billion trees over the next three years, and the introduction of renewables, electric vehicles and a moratorium on new power plants in the country. coal to tackle the challenges posed by climate change. He called on developed countries to honor their commitments under the Paris Agreement, to mobilize $ 100 billion per year in climate finance and to devote 50% to adaptation programs in developing countries to make the transition to a climate. green world economy.

We are at a critical juncture in world history, he said. We must renounce power rivalries and geopolitical competition. We must opt ​​for unconditional international cooperation. Together we can, we must build a peaceful, equitable and sustainable new world order.

