[POPULER NASIONAL] The story of the minister crying to enter Jokowi’s cabinet

The article tells the story of a minister who cried, felt sorry and requested that his name be included in President Joko Widodo’s cabinet for the period 2014-2019.

In the article it is stated that the uniform of the security officer which was once white and the subordinate in dark blue has now changed to a light brown shirt and dark brown subordinates.

This change in the uniform provisions of the security guard is contained in the Regulation of the Chief of National Police of the Republic of Indonesia No. 4 of 2020 regarding self-guided security.

1. Story of a minister crying to enter Jokowi’s cabinet

On Saturday afternoon, March 27, 2021, I met the President of the People’s Consultative Assembly Bambang Soesatyo (Bamsoet) at Jalan Proklamasi number 80 in central Jakarta. A row of thick books on the shelves is part of the interior design of the room we met.