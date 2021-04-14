Boris Johnson fights alone on the global stage to save COP26 climate conference as other countries demand postponement





BORIS Johnson is now fighting alone on the world stage to save this year's COP26 climate conference as other countries demand that it be postponed. Ministers are reluctant to put the international summit on Zoom instead, which means a delay for a second year in a row looks increasingly likely. 3 Boris Johnson is fighting alone on the world stage to save this year's COP26 climate conference Credit: Reuters Government sources stressed that they wanted an in-person and "inclusive" event to bring together world leaders to fight climate change. But insiders admitted this was on hold thanks to the increase in Covid cases around the world. A diplomatic source told The Sun: "Britain is increasingly isolated on this front. "No one in Europe thinks this is going to happen and the United States is increasingly skeptical that it can happen without delay." President Biden is hosting a virtual Earth Day climate summit next week, which could lead to more pressure. Britain has vaccinated more than half of the adult population so far, but other countries around the world are lagging behind and seeing a new wave of the virus. It happened as climate warrior Greta Thunburg said this week she would boycott the glasgow event and called for it to be delayed until global jab rates have increased. She has attended all the major climatic events since she became famous thanks to her eco-events. Downing Street insists no final decision has been made on whether to delay the event, which will see people from nearly 200 countries around the world. A government spokesperson said: "We are working on the basis of COP26 which will be held in person in November, while closely monitoring the covid situation. "The summit team is working closely with all partners and exploring what different scenarios could mean for COP26 and how we plan that, while putting the health of participants and the local community first. "We are not looking to postpone the summit." 3 President Biden hosts virtual Earth Day climate summit next week, which could increase pressure to delay conference Credit: AFP 3 Greta Thunburg said this week she would boycott the Glasgow event and called for its postponement until global jab rates have risen. Credit: PA It came as a new study said wealthy elites need to cut emissions from their gas-guzzling cars, insulate their homes better, and steal less to save the planet from destruction. UN scientists claim that the richest 1% in the world produced double the combined carbon emissions of the poorest 50%. Frequent frequent travelers who don't have to worry about the cost of heating are to blame and need to be persuaded to change their habits, the UK-based Cambridge Sustainability Commission on Scaling Behavior Change report said.







