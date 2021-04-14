Pastor Jeff Jansen says Trump is ‘still president’, people will ‘dance the streets’ in April





Self-proclaimed “prophet” Pastor Jeff Jansen still believes former President Donald Trump is in office and has advised people to “watch what the Lord is doing” this month.

Jansen, who heads Global Fire Ministries International in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, previously predicted Trump would return to power in late April. At a “Reign” conference with Ignite Faith Church this weekend, Jansen denigrated President Joe Biden’s administration as “theater.”

“You look at what God is doing in this administration because President Trump is still President Trump,” Jansen said. “We are preparing to see a change and the whole world is going to witness it.”

While he believed it “would have already happened,” Jansen advised people to “watch what the Lord is doing” before April 25 or “in this neighborhood.” At that point, he said, people will “dance in the streets.”

Pastor Jeff Jansen told attendees at a Reign conference over the weekend that former President Donald Trump was “still president” and told people to watch what was happening in April. Above, rally supporters carry Trump flags at the site of a “White Lives Matter” rally on April 11 in Huntington Beach, California. David McNew / Getty Images

White evangelical Christians are a mainstay of Trump’s base, and an October poll from Pew Research found they favored Trump over Biden by 78% to 17%. A majority of Republicans believe evangelicals will lose influence under Biden, according to Pew Research.

While many pastors who predicted that God would ensure Trump wins the election retracted their predictions or even apologized, some, like Jansen, maintained their belief in his continued authority.

It wasn’t the first time Jansen had claimed Trump was still president. In March, he said America was witnessing “the story of two presidents” during an episode of the Elijah Streams YouTube program. He called Biden’s inauguration “false” and noted that Trump had yet to concede the election.

“He basically pulled away momentarily, while things were sorting out,” Jansen said.

Jansen went on to say that the military was in control and speculated that the “duly and duly elected president”, referring to Trump, of the last election would stand and restore civilian power to the United States. As he did over the weekend, Jansen advised viewers to “watch what the Lord is doing” and predicted that Trump would be well “by the end of April.”

That’s an increased timeline from comments Jansen made in February, when he said there would be an “incredible turnaround” by June. He added that he “would go down with the ship about it”.

At Friday’s event, Jansen denied “playing politics” but added “demonic” and people who seem to be in power aren’t “really in power” because it’s “theater” . The pastor then asked God to “release your glory in administration” and expose the “wickedness” from California to Texas to New York.

Newsweek reached out to Global Fire Ministries International for comment, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

