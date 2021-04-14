Politics
China must choose between inflation or steel pollution
China’s vast steel sector is the scene of a conflict between growth and a green agenda that points to broader challenges as President Xi Jinping attempts to clean up the world’s largest carbon emitter.
The government is pushing for steel production to drop from a record high of over 1 billion tonnes, in a campaign sparked by Xi’s pledge to create a carbon-neutral economy by 2060. policy makers worried aboutsoaring inflation.
The clash of priorities was evident in Premier Li Keqiangrecent call to strengthen controls on commodity markets. His comments followed data that showed producer prices rose in March at the fastest pace since July 2018, a trend that could hamper the economic recovery.
Executives of industrial materials companies, including steelmakers, have been called to government meetings to discuss why prices are rising and how to respond to them, according to people familiar with the matter. The steel mills saw a sharp increase in their profitability and the largest, Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., saw its Shanghailisted shares is up nearly 40% this year while the benchmark has fallen slightly.
“With steel, they really nobody they can only blame themselves, ”said Atilla Widnell, Managing Director of Navigate Commodities, by phone from Singapore. Trying to control production alongside stimulus-fueled demand inevitably resulted in much higher prices, he said.
The steel coil in China, used in everything from cars to buildings, has been the most expensive since 2008. Aluminum, also the subject ofcarbon policies, has reached ten-year highs. Strong demand plays a big role with supply cuts, as China’s economic rebound from the pandemic is heavily dependent on commodity-intensive sectors like construction.
Leaving inflation to overheat is a risk to the economy as it ends up undermining demand for products, or prompting the authorities to put restrictions on monetary and fiscal measures that promote growth.
It’s a global concern that obviously goes far beyond steel as countries chart their way out of the pandemic, and China is not breaking down its producer price index by specific sectors. But the steel industry is vital to its economy because it employs huge numbers of people, and the effect on prices of reduced supply shows how governments will need to follow a prudent path in restructuring dirty but important industries.
Carbon spitting
China produces well over half of the world’s steel and the sector has long been the target of authorities for persistent pollution. But it is no longer just the smog from the chimneys that is catching the government’s attention. Industry is also responsible for about 15% of the carbon that China releases into the atmosphere each year.
“The carbon neutral initiative will put persistent pressure on producer prices in the years to come,” said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd. in Hong Kong, by email. “The impact on prices may show up first in the usual suspects such as steel which is carbon intensive, but it is likely to spread to more manufactures due to the general shift from coal to carbon. new energy. “
China ordered cuts to the main steel center in Tangshan, in the north of the country, and vowednational audits to ensure regions are not violating capacity limits. Tangshan’s crackdown is likely to be repeated across the country as part of a “vigorous application of China’s supply reduction policies,” Citigroup Inc.’s Tracy Liao said in an email.
Premier Li’s comments on inflation did not offer specific measures to curb rising commodity prices. The government is considering a tax adjustment to bring more steel overseas and fill any domestic deficit. But it is complicated by a very strong rebound in the world steel market.
He leaves policy makers with a puzzle that may not have a solution. “How can they reduce steel production?” said Widnell of Navigate. “The answer is, I don’t think they can.”
– With the help of Martin Ritchie, Wenjin Lv and Yinan Zhao
