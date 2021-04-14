President and Prime Minister congratulate Muslim community on the coming of the holy month – Pakistan





Posted April 13, 2021 10:21 PM

President says obedience to the commandments of Allah Almighty is a goal of fasting

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the nation and the Muslim community on the coming of the holy month of Ramadan.

In their messages on the occasion, they have said that Allah Almighty has given us the opportunity to fully enjoy his blessings in this holy month.

The president declared that purification and obedience to the commandments of Allah Almighty are goals of the fast.

President Dr Arif Alvi also urged devotees to strictly follow all standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, which were agreed upon after extensive consultations with ulemas and mashaikhs.

The president, in his message of 1st Ramazan ul Mubarak 1442 AH, congratulated the nation and the Muslim Ummah on the coming of the holy month, which he said allowed them to fully reap the religious benefits and morals associated with it.

Fasting leads to godliness, which also means life should be led with caution, especially when the whole world is concerned about the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, he added. All the affected countries, he said, had tried to overcome the epidemic by imposing emergency measures because it was a deadly situation.

President Alvi said everyone must be careful and take certain measures, protecting those near and dear to them from the pandemic. He observed that people should avoid unnecessary social gatherings and adopt proper washing and hygiene methods. Wearing masks and vaccinations were also necessary, according to health experts.

The President stressed the need to fully implement SOPs as agreed after consultations with Mushaikhs and Ulema regarding Namaz-e-Taraweeh, Aitkaf, prayers and other precautionary measures such as performing home ablutions. and the provision of carpets. The implementation of precautionary measures was a national and religious duty, he added. The president also urged the devotees to give Zakat and Fitrana with religious zeal and fervor during the holy month.

The Prime Minister said that it is our individual and collective responsibility to ensure compliance with the SOPs during Ramadan. He said that we must fight this critical situation with unity.

Prime Minister Imran Khan urged compatriots to report and discourage those involved in profit and hoarding during the holy month of Ramazan, to show their compassion for the needy.

The Prime Minister, in his message to the nation at the start of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, said that during the holy month, the people should take special care of the needy and instill in them the spirit of sacrifice and sympathy for them.

Greeting the nation, he said everyone should be grateful to Allah Almighty for blessing them with the holy month once more in life, to enjoy its blessings.

He said the purpose of fasting was to create a spirit of godliness, sacrifice and compassion, as people guarded against things otherwise permitted to consume before or after the holy month.

“In addition, the practice of carrying appetite and thirst while fasting also creates feelings of sympathy for others,” he added.

The Prime Minister said that as the world grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pakistani nation had effectively contained the spread of the virus by adhering to standard operating procedures (SOPs) during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak last year. .

Also this year, he said, it was the individual and collective responsibility of everyone to comply with the anti-COVID SOPs, formulated after consultation with religious scholars, for the Tarawih and I’tikaf prayer. “We must face this critical situation collectively,” he noted.

The Prime Minister also urged compatriots to pray especially for the deliverance of mankind from the trying time of the pandemic as well as for Pakistan’s success in this regard.

