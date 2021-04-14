Joe Biden completes Donald Trump’s biggest arms deal





President Joe Biden is pushing forward controversial Trump-era plans to transfer $ 23.4 billion in sophisticated weapons to the United Arab Emirates, a State Department spokesperson told HuffPost on Tuesday despite concerns from lawmakers influential and progressive activists, as well as the promise of the Biden administrations to review the package. .

The news first reported by HuffPost came amid an ongoing lawsuit by a nonprofit group called the New York Center for Foreign Policy Affairs, which echoes criticism that the deal is potentially destabilizing. for the Middle East.

While we will not comment on pending litigation, we can confirm that the Administration intends to move forward with these proposed defense sales to the UAE, although we continue to review the details and consult with Emirati officials to ensure we have developed a mutual understanding regarding UAE’s obligations before, during and after delivery, the spokesperson said.

Last December, nearly all Senate Democrats voted to try to block the sale, citing President Donald Trumps’ hasty attempt to get it through and the UAE’s alarming human rights violations in their country and in the region.

Biden put the deal that would put the UAE’s F-35 fighter, armed drones, and associated bombs and missiles under review shortly after becoming president. The administration has since been vague about this process.

Transfers are incredibly complex and will take years, so it was clear they weren’t happening yet. In January, an official told the Wall Street Journal that sales from the United Arab Emirates had not been frozen while under review unlike Trump-era arms deals for Saudi Arabia, an ally of the United Arab Emirates. United Arab Emirates which has also come under increasing criticism in Washington.

Still, many observers believed there was an effective pause on the deal and that at some point the administration would offer a public explanation of how it would handle the deal.

Democratic lawmakers and activists, who opposed the deal due to the UAE’s aggressive activities across the Middle East, wanted to make sure the Biden administration was serious about the review, to the point to possibly reduce the package to put pressure on the Emiratis to respect human rights standards. .

U.S. officials will continue to raise rights and geopolitical concerns with the Emiratis, the State Department spokesperson told HuffPost.

The estimated delivery dates for these sales, if implemented, are expected after 2025 or later. Thus, we foresee a strong and sustained dialogue with the UAE to [ensure] any defense transfer responds to our common strategic objectives of building a stronger, more interoperable and better performing security partnership, the spokesperson wrote in an email.

We will also continue to advocate with the UAE and all recipients of US defense items and services that US-origin defense equipment must be properly secured and used in a manner that respects human rights and fully respects the laws of armed conflict.

Biden’s aides briefed Congress on the presidents’ plan to leave the deal intact during briefings last week, a U.S. official told HuffPost.

Opponents of the deal will likely continue to call for its cancellation and continue to highlight the UAE’s brutal interventions in neighboring countries, including Yemen and Libya.

Justin Russell of the New York Center for Foreign Policy Affairs told HuffPost that his organization will continue its legal action against the State Department over the package.

We believe the Trump administration made this deal illegally, Russell said.

We hope that the Biden administration will put the mitigation of a humanitarian crisis of global dimension before putting the weapons in the hands of an aggressor country like the United Arab Emirates, he added, saying he was doing reference to the ongoing wars in Yemen and Libya, where the UAE supported proxy forces and carried out its own attacks.

Calling on Bidens to make a terrible decision, Kate Kizer of advocacy group Win Without War said sending weapons to the UAE could embolden other U.S. partners to escalate international conflicts.

This is a very disturbing signal that there is no commitment to real accountability, she continued.

