Jaishankar leans on PM Modis Vasudhaiva Kutumbaka concept at global meeting

The Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, presented the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbaka of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain the world view of India. He was speaking at a session of the Raisina Dialogue, India’s largest global strategic conference that has grown since its launch six years ago.

With health becoming a major concern around the world, the opening session was devoted to health, vaccines and global expectations. India has made its mark by supplying vaccines to more than 80 countries, even as rich countries have seized them for their citizens. Ironically, this is a time when the second wave of the Covid pandemic is sweeping the country and health infrastructure in towns and villages is creaking at the seams.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs met with Mark Suzman, CEO of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Suzman praised the Indian government. The minister referred to India’s partnership with the Gates Foundation as an attempt “for a kind of global coalition for equity” to ensure that the weakest, most vulnerable and less privileged across the world are not left behind.

Interpreting the Sanskrit term “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” which means that the world is a family, Jaishankar said: “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is a perspective … Now when I say that it is a perspective, it means both that the world is important to us and also that we are important to the world. “

He went on to explain that it is not enough to be good, but that a country must also be smart.

“Now, I would say, international cooperation is good. But I think being good isn’t just good. I think that being good is also being smart, that there are values ​​that you derive from international cooperation, things that would not be possible if you did not have international cooperation.

Slapping his government on the back, the foreign minister said, “And if you look today, it’s not just about saying ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, we actually mean what we say, and we have a practical way to demonstrate it. . “

In a self-congratulatory fashion, Jaishankar said, “This is a very practical and delivery-oriented government. And you mentioned vaccines; we have delivered vaccines to many countries. But even before the pandemic, if you look in terms of humanitarian aid, whether it was an earthquake in Nepal, or a civil war in Yemen, or a cyclone in Mozambique, or d ‘a typhoon in Fiji, or a landslide in Sri Lanka, or whether it’s moving the Paris agenda forward through initiatives like the International Solar Alliance, or how to collectively respond to disaster resilience. So there are some very practical ways in which we have demonstrated our belief in the world as a family.

Jaishankar also spoke of the need for equitable access to immunization, because “no one will be safe until everyone is safe”. He gently criticized nations for not practicing what they preach while recognizing that governments have a duty to their citizens. “Now I understand that, I’m not against it. I think if a country is stressed if the numbers are going up, which is the case for us right now, I think it is quite legitimate that we apply and reallocate our production to where it is. the immediate challenge.

Critics have questioned the Modi government’s awareness around the world at a time when the pandemic is raging at home. The government has temporarily halted vaccine exports, although a small amount is still being distributed.