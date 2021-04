Latest coronavirus: Moderna says new jab offers protection against strain that has emerged in South Africa

U.S. states are offering residents other Covid-19 vaccines after federal health agencies called for a halt in deployment of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine. Authorities announced on Monday that they were recommend a stopover to use the J&J jab, citing six cases of severe blood clotting. Turkey will resume ‘partial closures’ by limiting movement and extending a curfew in a bid to reduce record number of Covid-19 cases, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned that tougher restrictions are in store if the the epidemic is not contained. Trade in live wild mammals in markets should be suspended, the World Health Organization and the United Nations Environment Program have said. Trade offers the possibility for animal infections, including coronaviruses, to “forward to new hosts, including humans ”. The U.S. Consumer Price Index rose the most in nearly nine years in March, spurred on repressed request and rising gasoline prices. The seasonally adjusted CPI rose 0.6% last month from February, the fastest pace since August 2012. A shopper carries a Louis Vuitton bag in central London © Hollie Adams / Bloomberg LVMH Achieves Higher Than Forecast Q1 Sales, Led by US and Chinese Consumers flock to brands like Louis Vuitton and Dior. LVMH achieved sales of 13.96 billion euros in the first quarter, up 30% from the same period a year ago. American Airlines said it would report a net loss of up to $ 1.3 billion in the first quarter of 2021, on revenue that remains considerably lower two years ago. Capacity was down 43% from the first quarter of 2019, but revenue was down 62%. Gilead has stopped its late-stage trial of remdesivir, an antiviral drug, saying that intravenous treatment lasting several days is is no longer a priority for outpatient coronavirus patients. Once considered a wonder drug, its effectiveness has been challenged by the World Health Organization. Delivery group Just Eat Takeaway.com reported a 79% increase in orders in the first quarter, which led its shares to climb nearly 3% in Amsterdam. Just Eat processed around 200 million orders in the first three months of this year. London published triple-digit order growth.

