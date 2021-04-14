David Fahrenthold explains why we always talk about Donald Trump





Former US President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held at the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

It turns out that people who adore Donald Trump and those who despise Donald Trump have one thing in common: they get angry because we are always talking about Donald Trump. But Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold says there’s a good reason for this.

Fahrenthold: Proof that Trump ‘used government to pay himself’

“For me, there are two reasons for this,” he told the Seattle Morning News. “First, he is still fundamentally the central figure of the Republican Party. If you mean the Republican Party – one of our two biggest parties – it’s about Trump now. They haven’t found a way to get past it, and they don’t want a way to get past it. He no longer elected anything, he has no governmental power, but he exercises enormous political power in this party.

“The other is that there could be big lawsuits against Trump,” he added. “We’ve never had a president tried, ever. And so if Trump is heading in that direction, whether it’s in a civil or criminal case, that’s a big deal – I want to make sure we’re on top.

There are three main criminal investigations involving Trump: one in Georgia into his attempts to annul the election; one in Washington, DC about his incitement to the January 6 riot; and one in which the Manhattan District Attorney reviews Trump’s financial practices.

“[The Manhattan] one, from all we hear, is going to take months and months before there is any decision on this, ”Fahrenthold said. “If there’s a deadline, it’s when the Manhattan DA steps down at the end of this year. So I don’t think a decision will be taken any time soon. “

While Dave Ross of KIRO Radio pointed out that people “usually run like rats from a sinking ship” when a politician has as much trouble as Trump has had, it seems he was able to. hang on to his followers, in fact attracting people. to visit him in Mar-a-Lago. Is it to deliberately spend money there?

“The main reason they’re going there is because he’s not leaving,” Fahrenthold said. “He’s the central figure at this party, but he hardly ever leaves his house – he doesn’t leave his house except to go golf on one of his courses. And so if you want to see Trump, take your photo with him, and hang out with him face-to-face, go for it.

“So not everyone pays, some people just show up and have a meeting with him, but a lot of people pay – they pay to rent the ballroom, rent one of the side rooms to have a big fundraiser there. . And you get the logic, if you’re stepping into a Republican primary and you’re a titular or maybe you’re someone trying to take down a titular, you need the stamp of Trump. The best way to get it is to go pay him some money and rent one of his ballrooms and hope he comes by.

Fahrenthold says Trump hasn’t ruled out a presidential bid in 2024, but he says Trump also hasn’t expressed any real vision for what’s to come.

“If you’re targeting an audience beyond loyal Republicans – in 2016 people forget, he had a platform. He wanted to build the wall, he wanted to stop the immigration of certain groups. It wasn’t a platform that a lot of people liked, but it was a platform, it was a vision of the future. And now he talks exclusively about the past and punishes people who were in his own party, which he says didn’t help him steal the elections.

“So if you are aiming for a general election audience in 2024, he doesn’t have a lot of agenda or promise on how the world would change,” he added.

If the nomination takes place today, Fahrenthold believes Trump would win it. If he decides not to run, he thinks the next candidate will likely be the one who has shown him loyalty.

“If Trump really doesn’t show up, the primary is likely to be about loyalty to Trump – who’s most loyal, who would serve Trump’s agenda, who loves Trump the most – that’s what it would be today. Maybe there will be a huge number that is not Trump that pops up next year, ”Fahrenthold said. “But if that stood today, it would only be about Trump, or if he’s gone, who fears him the most.”

