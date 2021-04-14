Kerry presses climate on Biden official’s first trip to China





U.S. climate envoy John Kerry will visit China this week on the Biden administration’s maiden trip, seeking to raise global ambitions despite rising tensions with Beijing on other fronts. The former secretary of state will visit Shanghai as well as Seoul, the South Korean capital, on a trip from Wednesday, the State Department confirmed. His trip comes in preparation for President Joe Biden’s virtual climate summit next week, to which the US leader has invited both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. “We have big disagreements with China on some key issues, absolutely. But the climate needs to be self-sustaining,” Kerry told CNN. If you refuse to work together on climate, “you are just killing yourself, you are going to hurt your own people,” he said. Kerry said Xi has yet to confirm whether he will attend the summit. With rising global temperatures and natural disasters, Biden made the climate a top priority, turning the page on his predecessor Donald Trump, who was closely tied to the fossil fuel industry. Biden joined the 2015 Paris Agreement, which Kerry negotiated as Secretary of State and urged nations to take action to keep temperature rises at no more than two degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. While the world is not on track to meet the goal, Biden hopes the summit will translate into stronger commitments ahead of the UN-led climate talks in Glasgow later this year. . Kerry, who has previously traveled as part of his climate campaign to European allies India, Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates, noted that he had worked closely with China on the Paris deal. “We hope that China will come to the table and lead. President Xi spoke about leadership, about the role of China in this area. We want to work with China to do this,” Kerry said in a previous interview with India. Today. No global solution is likely without the United States and China, the world’s two largest economies which together account for nearly half of the greenhouse gas emissions responsible for climate change. The story continues China alone produces nearly 30% of carbon emissions, far more than any other country, after decades of rapid industrialization. But Xi vowed that China’s emissions would peak by 2030, as part of a major initiative to clean up the environment. Biden also hopes to lead large-scale efforts to turn the U.S. economy into green energy, a key part of his $ 2 trillion infrastructure package proposed to Congress. Biden identified climate as well as global health among narrow areas in which the United States will seek to work with China. Kerry’s trip comes despite a grueling first meeting last month in Alaska between two senior Biden officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, with their Chinese counterparts. The two sides clashed over US accusations that China was rampantly stealing intellectual property, aggressively asserting itself against its neighbors, violating promises of freedoms in Hong Kong and committing genocide against Uyghurs and other minorities. predominantly Muslim in the western region of Xinjiang. elc-sct / ft

