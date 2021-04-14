Jokowi reforms Ministry of Research and Technology and Megawati dream stories

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reportedly sent a letter asking the House of Representatives (DPR) to merge and form a new ministry within the cabinet.

However, it is not clear what Jokowi’s intentions and goals are to combine and form the new ministry.

The nomenclature in question is the merger of the Ministry of Education and Culture with the Ministry of Research and Technology and forming the Ministry of Investment.





The RMR also gave the green light to the government to change and add to the new ministry.

“We, as the chairman of the meeting, will ask the honorable board meeting, the results of the Bamus meeting decision to replace the consultation meeting on the merger review and the formation of ministries can they be approved? ” DPR party faction vice chairman Gerindra Sufmi Dasco Ahmad said at the DPR plenary session last week.

All the members present replied: “Okay”.

If you look back, to be precise in 2019, Jokowi has several plans to make a nomenclature that focuses on increasing the flow of investment entering the country. The president’s assistant was even aware of this.

The speech on the formation of the investment ministry moved away from the concerns of the head of state who could not understand that the value of investment in Indonesia had never increased.

Indonesia, he said, was seen as incapable of competing with other countries in competing for the benefit of investors. Indonesia lost to neighboring countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam.

“I said last week, in a cabinet meeting forum, is it necessary, I asked, is it necessary if the situation is like this, namely the Minister of Investments and the Minister of Exports” Jokowi said 2019 ago.

“We lost the race. We lost by grabbing investments, we lost by winning the market. I think that is the responsibility of all of us,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the merger of the Ministry of Research and Technology (Kemenristek) and the Ministry of Education and Culture (Kemendikbud) is in the process of blowing as the government is reportedly in the process of forming an autonomous institution independent of the Ministry of Research and Technology, namely the National Research and Innovation. Agency (BRIN).

As is known, the formation of the National Agency for Research and Innovation refers to Law number 11 of 2019 concerning the national system of science and technology.

The idea of ​​separating the National Agency for Research and Technology from the Ministry of Research and Technology emerged during a meeting of Committee VII of the House of Representatives with the Ministry of Research and Technology. Technology at the beginning of April 2021.

The purpose of the separation is to make the National Agency for Research and Innovation comply with the Law on the National Science and Technology System. While article 48 of the regulation stipulates that the BRIN is an organization formed by the president by presidential decree.

Nevertheless, BRIN’s position to remain within the Ministry of Research and Technology or to become an autonomous institution has prevented BRIN from functioning optimally, as there is no legal regulation or legal umbrella.

Initially, the BRIN regulation was regulated in Presidential Regulation No. 74 of 2019, but this regulation only lasted for one year and expired on March 31, 2020.

President Jokowi then signed the BRIN legal umbrella instead of Presidential Regulation number 74 of 2019, but the Ministry of Law and Human Rights never ratified it.

“The existence of this Ministry of Research and Technology prevents BRIN from being born immediately,” public policy observer Riant Nugroho said on Tuesday (4/13/2021) on CNBC Indonesia TV’s profit program.

“So the president (Joko Widodo / Jokowi) has taken steps to merge the Ministry of Research and Technology with the Ministry of Culture, the name of research and technology will be lost because it will appear the name BRIN “said Riant.

Riant further explained that BRIN would later take control of a number of research institutions under the government. Such as the Technology Application Assessment Agency, the Indonesian Institute of Science, the National Institute of Aeronautics and Space, and the National Nuclear Energy Agency.

This merger, said Riant, would be a new challenge, because with the presence of BRIN, this research institute had to produce and develop basic research. Therefore, the quality of human resources (HR) is the most important thing.

