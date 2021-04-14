Labor votes in parliament on Boris Johnson plans to cut army





LABOR will today attempt to inflict a hammer blow on Boris Johnson’s military reputation by forcing a vote in Parliament on plans to downsize the military. The PM is reducing the number of soldiers to their smallest number in 300 years. 5 Labor to try to force vote in parliament on Boris Johnson plans to cut army Credit: AFP He is pursuing the hugely controversial cut despite The Sun’s promise on the 2019 election trail it would not downsize the military. Seizing the line, shadow defense secretary John Healey told the prime minister to step back from cutting army numbers. He fumed: the Labor Party wants to force the Prime Minister to honor his promise not to reduce our armed forces. Ensuring the security of the country is the first duty of any government and Boris Johnson made this important promise to the personnel of our Forces and to the nation. Since 2010 we have seen a decade of decline with deep cuts to Britain’s defenses. The Prime Minister calls this the age of retirement and I want to prevent Conservative ministers from repeating their mistakes of the past ten years. The government says threats to the UK are increasing but foresee fewer troops, fewer ships, fewer planes over the next few years. Ministers must crisscross this circle and roll back further cuts in the size of our armed forces. “ As part of a massive military upheaval, the number of soldiers will be reduced to 72,500 by 2025. The current target for the number of soldiers is 82,040, although there are actually only 76,350 full-time employees in the military. The Prime Minister told The Sun in 2019: We will not cut our armed forces in any form. We will maintain the size of our armed forces because we are increasing their funding. 5 Prime Minister’s controversial cuts will see troop numbers drop to 300-year low Credit: Getty Images – Getty 5 The row comes after he promised the Sun on the 2019 election trail that he would not downsize the military Credit: PA 5 Shadow Secretary of Defense John Healey said: ‘Labor wants to force Prime Minister to honor his promise not to downsize our armed forces’ Credit: PA: Press Association 5 Boris Johnson told The Sun in 2019: ‘We are going to maintain the size of our armed forces because we are increasing their funding’ Credit: Getty Live Blog REALITY CHECK Lockdown roadmap delay fears as thirsty Britons make 14 million ad bookings Exclusive LARGE ORDERS Thirsty Britons make 14m pub bookings in Stampede to secure outdoor garden tables BACK TO HER Queen resumes royal duties just four days after Prince Philip’s death Exclusive ‘NOT STUPID’ Gran who bought a 325k house next to the road after 7 viewings looks back at the trolls On the picture ‘KIDNAP MURDER’ Dying ‘kidnapping victim’, 47, found in trunk of car after name of police chase Exclusive MEGA-DRAMA Meg ‘should be calm’ if she doesn’t want to be ‘the center of attention’, explosions expert But announcing a once-in-a-generation military overhaul a few months ago, Boris abandoned the promise. He announced a massive $ 16.5 billion increase in defense spending over the next four years. But he insists that more money needs to be spent on robots and fighting cyber wars. Boris Johnson says Labor Party ‘doesn’t like it’ as he argues with Keir Starmer over cuts to military







