Border crisis 2021: Texas sues Biden administration in an attempt to restore Trump-era immigration policy ‘stayed in Mexico’





AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Tuesday sued the Biden administration in an attempt to reinstate a policy put in place by former President Donald Trump that forced asylum-seeking migrants into the United States to wait in Mexico while their requests are processed.

Paxton and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt argue in the lawsuit that the Biden administration’s decision to suspend the so-called “stay in Mexico” policy was an “arbitrary and capricious move.” Attorneys General are asking the court to restore the program to operate nationwide and award Texas and Missouri “costs for this action and reasonable attorneys’ fees.”

The Trump administration first implemented the Migrant Protection Protocols program in January 2019 in what it described as an effort to “ allow more resources to go to those who are legitimately eligible. asylum, ” said Kirstjen Nielsen, then secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security. The policy required that asylum seekers passing through Mexico en route to the United States remain in Mexico while their claims were processed in U.S. courts. Previously, migrants could wait inside the United States for a court decision, which often took months or years.

More than 70,000 migrants enrolled in the MPP program have been returned to Mexico. Many have been forced to live in sometimes dangerous and unsanitary migrant camps.

Shortly after Biden took office, DHS announced in a memo that “the department will stop adding people to the [Migrant Protection Protocols] “Although the agency at the time did not provide an immediate plan to allow migrants to enter the country. Department of Homeland Security officials also announced a 100-day moratorium on deportations, although that a federal judge ultimately overturned that order after Paxton filed a separate trial.

In February, the Biden administration began allowing asylum seekers enrolled in the program to enter the country. Republicans have indicated that the end of the program was the reason for an influx of migrants crossing the US-Mexico border in recent weeks.

A DHS spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The action is the latest in a string of lawsuits Paxton has brought against the Biden administration since January. In addition to the deportation moratorium, Paxton also sued Biden over his agency’s new procedures that reduce deportations of undocumented immigrants who have been convicted of crimes, Biden’s decision to cancel a permit for the pipeline. Keystone XL and new restrictions on oil drilling on federal lands.

