Violence breaks out in Pakistan so as not to expel the French ambassador





On Monday April 12, violent protests erupted in several cities in Pakistan after the arrest by security forces of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leader Saad Hussain Rizvi. TLP is a radical Islamist party that was founded in 2015 to prevent any changes to the country’s blasphemy law. The founder of the radical party was a radical Islamic cleric named Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi. Following his death in November 2020, his son Saad Hussain became TLP’s successor or Ameer.

According to reports, Saad Hussain’s arrest came against the backdrop of the party’s ultimatum to the Imran Khan government to respond to his four demands by the April 20 deadline. The demands were originally made in November last year, following the beheading of 46- Samuel Paty, a teenage jihadist terrorist in France, and subsequent criticism of Islamists by French President Emmanuel Macron. TLP also took offense at the presentation of cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in public in a town in France.

Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan pioneered the mobilization of an army of Islamists to protest against France in Karachi last year. Former Ameer Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi even asked the Imran Khan government to launch a jihad against France. The federal government responded by placing roadblocks to prevent TLP workers from entering Islamabad. About 181 people were arrested by security forces and 65 of them were sent to Adiala prison.

The context of the violence

Violence between TLP workers and the police escalated on November 15 last year to such an extent that the government gave in to their demands the next day. In its charter of demands, TLP ordered the eviction of the French ambassador within 3 months. They demanded the release of arrested TLP members and said no further cases should be registered against party workers.

The TLP also demanded that Pakistan not appoint its ambassador to France, otherwise they would continue their sit-in protests. The Imran Khan government, through his Home Office, issued a notification to release all TLP workers. On January 3 of this year, the new successor of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan Saad Hussain Rizvi threatened to launch protests across the country if his request for the expulsion of the French ambassador was not met on February 17. .

“If you forgot the promise, see our story… You have time until February 17 to expel the French ambassador,” he warned earlier. On February 11, Imran Khan’s government reached a new deal with the TLP and ensured that its demands would be tabled in parliament on April 20. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan told the TLP that no other prime minister has raised the issue of blasphemy on international platforms. more than him. However, during his signing U-turn, Imran Khan failed to implement the deal before the April 20 deadline.

The arrest of TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi

In a video message on Sunday April 11, TLP leader Saad Hussain Rizvi urged his supporters to protest and take the roads against the government if demands are not met. This call for a nationwide protest led to his arrest around 2 p.m. on Wahdat Road in Lahore. Following his arrest, a large crowd of his supporters blocked Grand Trunk Road at several intersections. Major cities such as Islamabad, Lahore, Gujranwala and Peshawar have been cut off from the rest of the country. The Islamists had also blocked highways, highways, railroads and clashed with the police.

After protests erupted across the country following the arrest of Tehreek-e-Labbaik leader Saad Rizvi, footage of him being escorted into a police vehicle by security forces went viral. # Tribune #SaadRizvi #TLP

You can read our full story here: https: //t.co/uVSKHpNB3w pic.twitter.com/5SMcoI7eoy

The Express Tribune (@etribune) April 12, 2021

Speaking of development, TLP leader Khalid Awan said, “We will not back down from our mission because of Saad Rizvi’s arrest.” TLP spokesman Tayyab Rizvi pledged: “They (the protests) will continue until the French ambassador is expelled.” He added that a total of 12 Islamist party members were killed in police gunfire in cities such as Lahore, Karachi and Talagang. In view of the public order situation, the main intersections in Karachi and Islamabad were closed on Sunday April 13.

TLP Islamists unleash violence in Pakistan

Several videos have now surfaced online highlighting the grim law and order situation in Pakistan. In a video shared by the Twitter user (@AbdulGJutt), skullcap-wielding Islamists were seen brutally assaulting security personnel with sticks. Even after the victim bled from his face, the crowd continued to struggle. Another member of the security staff could be heard pleading with TLP supporters to stop assaulting the man.

# ____ # TLPNationWideProtest # _ # WeStandWithSaadRizvi #RememberingMashalKhan pic.twitter.com/GZioWvc6Kh

(@AbdulGJutt) April 13, 2021

Popular Pakistani atheist Harris Sultan shared video of a mob vandalizing a car with sticks, even when occupants were inside the vehicle. They smashed the windows as the driver desperately tried to withdraw from the chaotic scene. Haris Sultan tweeted: “Some lovers of the Prophet peacefully let go of him in a blasphemous car.”

Some lovers of the prophet peacefully drop him in a blasphemous car. #TLPNationWideProtest #TLPProtest pic.twitter.com/Ldl8i4PX4w

Harris Sultan (@TheHarrisSultan) April 13, 2021

In another video, a frenzied crowd can be seen rallying around a lone policeman and throwing merciless punches at him.

Sometimes the police are the complainant and the victim of the crime. # TLPProtest #TLPNationWideProtest #____ pic.twitter.com/ZmJvuToaQo

Subhan Ahmed (@ SubhanAhmed82) April 12, 2021

In a heartbreaking video, Islamists are seen shooting a battered policeman as he pleads with them to spare him. “Are you a Muslim? You must be a Jewish agent (Yahoodi).” Although the nameplate read “Umar,” the crowd assumed he was Jewish and cursed at him the most. In the end, security personnel collapsed to the ground as the crowd chanted “Labaik Labaik”.

So you call them “peaceful protests”? #TLPNationWideProtest pic.twitter.com/ahS4zwMJDq

Ali Asghar Wattoo (@ Ali1Wattoo) April 13, 2021

Despite the violence devastated by Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan in the country, Pakistani army personnel have been seen raising Islamist slogans with party members. Journalist Shama Junejo tweeted: “This video gives a clear message to the world from our armed forces: where are they located, who they are with and what kind of social structure they will support in Pakistan. Still, we wonder about #FATF and being a high risk country for the UK. “

This video gives a clear message to the world from our armed forces: where are they at, who they are with and what kind of social structure they will support in Pakistan.

Still, we question whether #FATF is a high risk country for UK # TLPProtest pic.twitter.com/36OzFYG37U

Shama Junejo (@ShamaJunejo) April 12, 2021

Although the Karachi police dispersed the crowds from much of the city, the TLP leader continued his violent protests in three areas namely Hub River Road, Korangi 2.5 and Orangi Town No. 5. While speaking about violence at Hub River Road, ASI Farooq Ahmed said TLP mobs threw stones at law enforcement as they attempted to clear the area.

Punjab’s Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid informed that violent protesters cut off the oxygen supply to coronavirus patients on Monday evening. She asked, “Please do not block the roads for ambulances and visitors to hospitals. Some ambulances carry oxygen cylinders, which are extremely essential for Covid patients. The oxygen cylinder crisis stabilized on Tuesday after the snow was cleared from the roads by the police.

TLP earlier regretted that the Pakistani government was fighting the Naamazis and not the Hindus

Last year TLP Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan released videos in which Muslims said the Badmash (villain) Imran Khan government was inciting the Kalma reading forces against the Kalma reading Muslims of Rawalpindi as the Muslims in Srinagar and Kashmir hoped these same forces would. save them. They lamented the fact that Pakistani forces are acting against the Namazis instead of fighting the Hindus.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos