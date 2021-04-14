OPINION: Donald Trump, Sid Vicious, click-bait and media imagination





Texas Senator John Cornyn (a stern-faced Republican who is either “genteel” or a “fake Foghorn Leghorn” depending on everyone’s point of view, I’m leaning here, myself) is now complaining that Joe’s tweets Biden are ordinary and his appearance lacks interaction with the press.

I quote: “The president does not do cable interviews. Tweets from her account are limited and, when they arrive, unimaginably conventional. Public comments are largely scripted. Biden has opted for fewer sit-down interviews with mainstream media and reporters. “

Sid Vicious, with Johnny Rotten (who was actually talented) in Norway. Wikimedia image from the National Archives of Norway

It’s a serious concern, you see – and a really important question. The United States must have a colorful leader who fuels the imagination of the media. And provides click-bait for an eyeball dependent business model.

Me, being me and all, a first wave punk rocker, it reminds me of the replacement of Glen Matlock by Sid Vicious in 1977 when I was in the now legendary Sex Pistols. Glen was an ordinary guy, too straight, not lawless. Sid was a train wreck, a drug demon and dangerous, and fit the group’s image. (Glen, famous, had the temerity to be a Beatles fan, which was excruciatingly offensive to the band’s singer and his manager, as their “we don’t have a past” position is denied. , well, total shit)

It doesn’t matter (the bullshit) that Matlock is a great bass player and gave the band enormous power and punch or that he wrote the music for their best songs, “Anarchy In The UK” and “God Save The Queen”. It was dull, you see, and a square.

However, Sid couldn’t play, sing or really write anything and soon after joining the band the band imploded, in part because he took the hearts of the rest of the rhythm section with them on. wearing. His public image, so to speak, was unable to strike notes which, apart from costumes and sneers, is the bassist’s job.

Sometimes skill without drama is good.

Ditto in reverse order with President Biden as opposed to the man he replaced. A knowledgeable and capable administrator whose goal seems to be to “make things work” rather than giving foolish pseudo-journalists or lazy US senators more time to hijack their donors rather than improve their constituents. Uncle Joe can be a bit sleepwalking and clingy at times depending on the status quo, but he offers the no-nonsense opinion that it’s better to inject a vaccine than bleach into the muscles and veins.

According to Senator Cornyn’s “concerns”? This is how you know how utterly useless these reactionary poles are – and how their positions exist only to milk and defraud because their “principles” exist only to keep a ridiculous racquet and a claw alive.

