Sinking Chinese Huarong Bonds Indicate Major Market Shift

Photographer: Lam Yik / Bloomberg Photographer: Lam Yik / Bloomberg

For decades, this has been an article of faith in the Chinese credit market: Central government-controlled companies will be bailed out if they ever run into trouble.

Now investors are not so sure.

Mounting Concern over the financial health of China Huarong Asset Management Co. – a troubled debt manager controlled by the country’s finance ministry – fueled a record fall in the company’s dollar bonds. fueling fears of contagion in the market.

While China Huarong has said it has access to liquidity and makes payments on time, bond prices suggest investors are preparing for a potential restructuring that would be the largest in the country since the financial crisis that gave birth to China Huarong. and other bad debt managers. in the late 1990s.

Whether or not it happens, the sale marks a historic shift in the world’s second largest credit market. As Chinese President Xi Jinping withholds his support for weaker borrowers to reduce moral hazard, state-owned companies have replaced their private counterparts as the country’s main source of defaults.

State-owned enterprises broke a record 79.5 billion yuan ($ 12.1 billion) in local bonds in 2020, bringing their share of onshore payment failures to 57%, from 8.5% a year earlier , according to Fitch Ratings. The figure rose to 72% in the first quarter of 2021.

Growing stress Chinese state-owned onshore bond defaults hit record high in 2020 Source: Fitch Ratings; 2021 data is for the first quarter



The big question for investors now is how much pain the Chinese government is willing to tolerate as it tries to wean the bond market away from implied guarantees. None of the state-owned companies that have failed so far – including Peking University Founder Group Corp., which is ultimately controlled by Chinese education ministry – were considered systemically important than China Huarong.

Chinese authorities have tried to strike a balance between instituting greater market discipline and avoiding a sudden loss of confidence that could escalate into a crisis. But the uproar surrounding China Huarong, some of whose bonds are now trading below 80 cents on the dollar, highlights how quickly investor sentiment can deteriorate even at a time when the economy is sluggish. enhancement.

“The Chinese credit market is entering a new era as state-owned enterprises become the main source of stress,” said Shuncheng Zhang, analyst at Fitch Ratings. Whatever the outcome for China Huarong, policymakers are likely to allow more defaults in the public sector to reduce moral hazard and cultivate a more mature debt market, he added.

The stakes are high because Beijing considers which companies to support. State-owned companies had the equivalent of $ 3 trillion in onshore bonds outstanding at the end of last year, or 91% of the total, according to data compiled by Fitch. A small but growing share of these bonds is now held by international fund managers, after China’s restrictions on foreign investment have been eased steadily in recent years.

While the speed of China Huarong’s debt rout has rocked some investors, the company has long been a source of potential risk. Its former president, Lai Xiaomin, was executed earlier this year for corruption. Under his leadership, China Huarong expanded into areas such as securities trading and trusts, which strayed significantly from the company’s original mandate to help banks get rid of bad debt.

This month’s sale was sparked by China Haurong’s inability to release preliminary 2020 results before the March 31 deadline, which the Caixin trade publication said was due to a significant financial restructuring.

Losses on bonds accelerated on Tuesday – spreading to other Chinese issuers, including real estate developers – as traders released a separate Caixin report discussing scenarios for China Huarong that included bankruptcy. The company is still viewed as a quality investment by Fitch, Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings, although all three have said they will review their ratings for possible downgrade.

This is not the first time that Beijing has grappled with the risk of contagion in the credit market. A surprise shore default by a state-linked coal producer in November sparked a brief sell off as investors reassessed the creditworthiness of China’s prime debt. Other faults, including those of chipmaker Tsinghua Unigroup Co., also caused the market in the short term. but never failed to precipitate a crisis.

Some level of contagion is actually healthy for the Chinese bond market, as it shows investors are responding to changing risk levels, according to Charles Chang, analyst at S&P Global. He said recent state-owned company failures sparked a stronger backlash in peer bonds than a few years ago.

“The new way of thinking is that as long as it doesn’t create systemic risk, there isn’t necessarily a need for a bailout,” said Ivan Chung, analyst at Moody’s Investors Service. “More public enterprise defaults are expected to occur in the future, but they are likely to be concentrated in regions and fiscally weaker sectors with heavy debt and heavy workload.”

It is not known if Chinese officials have discussed the fate of China Huarong bondholders, but there are signs that authorities could prepare to provide support to the company if needed.

The Finance Ministry plans to transfer its majority stake in China Huarong to a unit of the country’s sovereign wealth fund that has more experience in resolving debt risks, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter. The finance ministry aims to complete a transfer in the coming months, although any final decision will require approval from the Chinese State Council, the person said.

“The transfer, if completed, could provide more flexibility in financial support for Huarong,” said Dan Wang, analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “But it also indicates that Huarong’s debt risk may be much higher than what the market had previously predicted.”

– With the help of Hong Shen, Zheng Li, Jing Yang and Tongjian Dong

(Added S&P analyst comments to 15th paragraph)