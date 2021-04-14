Ramadan 2021 around the world: COVID-19 cases renew lockdowns





The one-month practice aims to increase remembrance of God, curb unhealthy habits, and deepen gratitude.

MECCA, Muslims in Saudi Arabia in many parts of the world marked the start of Ramadan on Tuesday, but a spike in coronavirus cases in several countries has once again put the brakes on holy month signing parties and long prayers in mosques.

Still, there are glimmers that Ramadan 2021 may seem less restricted than last year, when Islam’s holiest time coincided with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Mosques have since reopened and movement limits have been relaxed as vaccine rollouts continue in predominantly Muslim countries. Clergymen in places like Indonesia have given assurances that the vaccine does not break the day’s fasts.

Ramadan is marked with longer prayers, a dawn-to-dusk fast, and nightly feasts with family and friends, although shoulder-to-shoulder gatherings in mosques and large gatherings for meals remain prohibited due to of the continued spread of the coronavirus around the world.

Throughout Ramadan, Muslims refrain from all food or drink – including water – from morning to night. The one-month practice aims to increase remembrance of God, curb unhealthy habits, and deepen gratitude.

In Mecca, home to the Kaaba – Islam’s holiest site – Muslims performed socially distant taraweeh prayers, marking the start of Ramadan. Practicing Muslims around the world pray for the Kaaba five times a day.

Only a limited number of worshipers are allowed to enter the Grand Mosque that houses the Kaaba in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus. Saudi authorities only allow people who have been vaccinated or who have recently recovered from the virus to offer taraweeh prayers in the Kaaba.

In Lebanon, most Muslims began Ramadan on Tuesday amid soaring inflation. The small country is grappling with the worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history, with the Lebanese currency losing about 80% of its value against the US dollar in recent months.

The crisis – the result of decades of rampant corruption and mismanagement – has been made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Many people have to cut back on their preparations for Ramadan.

We can’t buy anything. We ask how much lettuce, cucumber and tomato cost, Samiyeh al-Turk said on Monday at a bustling open-air market in Beirut. “How are we going to get through the month of Ramadan? I don’t know, she added.

In Iraq, a curfew will remain in effect from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. throughout Ramadan, with a full lockdown on weekends. The Health Ministry has warned that failure to comply with these measures could result in continuous three-day lockdowns. Citing economic concerns for business owners, restaurants and pastry shops will be able to operate, but only through home deliveries.

Meanwhile, a 10-day lockdown due to an increase in infections went into effect Tuesday in areas of northeastern Syria controlled by US-backed fighters. The region, which borders Iraq and Turkey, has 5 million inhabitants.

In Indonesia, COVID-19 cases are also increasing. Mosques are allowed to open for Ramadan prayers with strict protocols in place.

The government will allow people to hold iftar gatherings during Ramadan in restaurants, malls and cafes, which can open at 50% capacity. Iftar is the sought-after time when Muslims traditionally break their day-long fast by eating dates and taking a sip of water before feasting with friends and family.

Relaxing the restrictions is like a breath of fresh air for us who are weary of this COVID-19 outbreak, said Anna Mardyastuti, a resident of the Indonesian capital of Jakarta. Yes, they should act to stop the virus, but not block the door to worship or completely change our Ramadan tradition. “

In neighboring Muslim-majority Malaysia, Wan Noradriana Balqis, 21, welcomed the return of community prayers to mosques, but said she would avoid the busy Ramadan bazaars. Coronavirus cases in Malaysia have more than tripled since January.

I don’t think it’s a good idea to reopen the bazaars. The rules are there but a lot of people don’t follow them, the database admin said.

Vaccinations present a challenge for Muslim nations who administer vaccines throughout Ramadan. Officials are working to allay concerns over Islamic teaching that Muslims should refrain from anything that enters the body between sunrise and sunset.

Indonesia’s highest clerical council has gone so far as to say that Muslims eligible for vaccination are required to be vaccinated during Ramadan.

Governments, meanwhile, are also trying to enforce certain restrictions.

In India, where infections have peaked in recent days, researchers are asking the country’s 200 million Muslims to follow anti-virus protocols and refrain from large gatherings. Many Indian cities facing virus outbreaks have imposed nighttime curfews, and it remains unclear whether worshipers will be allowed to perform taraweeh prayers in mosques.

In Pakistan and Iran, fasting is expected to begin on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government has refused to close mosques in Pakistan, even as new infections reach levels similar to when the pandemic began. Mosque leaders are responsible for ensuring that no one over the age of 50 enters and that social distancing is maintained, but adherents rarely abide by these restrictions.

Muslims in Indian-controlled Kashmir continue to suffer from two back-to-back lockdowns that have left tens of thousands of people with no means of earning a living. The disputed region, the only Hindu-dominated part of India that is predominantly Muslim, was under an unprecedented military lockdown in 2019 before coronavirus lockdowns were imposed last year. Local charities plan to distribute Ramadan ration kits to families in need.

Meanwhile, in the Spanish North African enclave of Ceuta, where about half of the population is Muslim, a peaceful protest has been staged to urge authorities to push back the 10-hour one-hour curfew during the Ramadan. Other Muslims, however, have said they support the current curfew as an important measure to protect people’s lives.

And in Egypt, the government has blocked mosques from serving free meals during Ramadan and banned traditional charity iftars that would gather foreigners around long tables.

Karmini reported from Jakarta, Indonesia. Associated Press journalists Eileen Ng in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Aijaz Hussain in Srinagar, India; Kathy Gannon in Islamabad; Zeina Karam and Fadi Tawil in Beirut; Barry Hatton in Lisbon, Portugal and; Samy Magdy in Cairo contributed to this report.

