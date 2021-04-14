Turkish bank Halkbank asks US court to dismiss Iran sanctions case





A Halkbank lawyer told a U.S. appeals court that an indictment accusing Turkey’s state-owned lender of helping Iran evade sanctions should be dismissed because the bank is in the shelter from prosecution. In oral argument before the 2nd United States Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan, Halkbank attorney Simon Latcovich said the US government had no basis for asserting criminal jurisdiction and that the bank was “synonymous” with the Turkish state for the purposes of immunity. Latcovich claimed the bank has immunity claims under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA), which sets limits on whether a foreign country can be indicted in a U.S. court. US court upholds conviction of Turkish banker in Iran sanctions case Read more Still, US Assistant Prosecutor Sidhardha Kamaraju said Halkbank’s claim was a “dramatic extension” of FSIA, and did not apply to criminal cases. “For decades the Supreme Court and this court have explicitly stated that the FSIA is the complete set of legal provisions governing civil actions,” Kamaraju said. mentionned at the 45-minute hearing, as quoted by Courthouse News Service. “The court never extended it to criminal actions.” He added that the Turkish bank “was trying to equate the instrumentality of a foreign state with a foreign state itself”. US circuit judge Jose Cabranes, who is presiding over the case, also seemed unlikely to rule in favor of Halkbank, citing that several executives of the lender had been charged. The case has been delayed indefinitely due to a stay pending appeal from Halkbank and also due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Turkish-American relations US prosecutors in October 2019 issued a six-count indictment against Halkbank, including bank fraud and money laundering, for an alleged “multibillion-dollar scheme to evade US sanctions against Iran “. Prosecutors accused him of converting oil revenues into gold and cash for Tehran’s benefit, and also of helping the Islamic Republic secretly transfer $ 20 billion in earmarked funds, of which at least $ 1 billion was laundered through the US financial system. Halkbank has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is currently appealing a decision last October, this allowed the pursuit to continue. The Halkbank affair is one of a number of key issues that have strained relations between NATO allies Washington and Ankara. In 2018, the bank’s deputy managing director, Mehmet Hakan Atilla, was convicted and sentenced to two years and eight months in prison on similar charges against the state bank. Reza Zarrab, a gold trader based in Turkey, had pleaded guilty in the same case and testified against Atilla. Zarrab said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, then prime minister, personally authorized a transaction on behalf of Iran. At the time, Erdogan said the Gulen movement, which Turkish authorities accuse of orchestrating an unsuccessful coup attempt, was complicit in Zarrab’s trial. The Turkish president is said to have pressured the former administration Donald Trump to drop the case, with Erdogan writing Trump a memo in 2018 insisting that Halkbank is innocent, according to a memoir by the former adviser American National Security John Bolton. Trump then told Erdogan he would “take care of things.” Last month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu at a NATO summit, but it was not clear whether the current case had been raised during discussions.

