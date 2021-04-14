Politics
Top Tory slams Boris Johnson’s inability to respond to China’s attacks on MPs
A TOP Tory has unleashed a meteoric attack on Boris Johnson’s failure to retaliate against Chinese Communist attacks on British MPs.
Tom Tugend, one of five politicians hit by Beijing sanctions for speaking out against the genocide, criticized ministers for not taking the threat seriously enough.
In a lightning attack, he said Parliament’s online security was weaker than Gmail and begged Downing Street to finally wake up to the threat posed by the red dragon.
Mr Tugendhat, who has been targeted by sanctions, said he was the victim of Chinese “psyops” – psychological operations – including fraudulent emails to fellow MPs.
He said Parliament and the UK government needed to do more to defend democracy and freedom of speech, adding: “Friends at GCHQ have told me – not formally, I admit – that I had better do it. ‘stick to Gmail rather than using the parliamentary system, because it was more secure.
“Frankly, that tells you how safe and how high a priority we are for democracy in the UK.”
Regarding the sanctions imposed by Beijing, he added: “The sanctions that the British government has imposed on China are applied for human rights violations – actions, in other words.
“In fact, brutalizing people, in fact murdering people, in fact causing physical harm to people.
“The sanctions that China has applied are talking.
“They are to call for the violation of Chinese citizens, or for brutality against the Chinese Uyghur people.”
During the urgent question, former Conservative minister Tim Loughton called the sanctions imposed on him and other parliamentarians by China “laughable”.
“ Abuse of parliamentary privilege ”
After criticizing China’s human rights record, Loughton added: “Being sanctioned by a totalitarian regime is not only deeply ironic and laughable, but it is an abuse of the parliamentary privilege of this House by a regime. foreign”.
Foreign Minister Nigel Adams said the government “is in full solidarity with those sanctioned by China.”
Adams added that the government will not allow the sanctions to “distract from the gross human rights violations” taking place.
He told the House of Commons: “Just as this government will not be persuaded by China’s actions, I have no doubt that Members of this House will not be discouraged from voicing their fully justified concerns about the situation in Xinjiang and the human rights situation in China in general.
“I applaud the parliamentarians appointed by China.”
But workers overshadow the Minister of Foreign Affairs Stephen Kinnock said the UK had “no strategy on China at home and no strategy on China abroad.”
He asked: “Will the government now commit to an audit of all aspects of UK-China relations, so that we can finally put time on the failure of the UK strategy? golden age of conservatives and replace weakness, division and inconsistency with an approach that is rather based on strength, unity and consistency? “
