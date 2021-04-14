China must choose between inflation or steel pollution

(Bloomberg) China’s vast steel sector is the scene of a conflict between growth and a green agenda that points to broader challenges as President Xi Jinping attempts to clean up the world’s largest carbon emitter.
The government is pushing for steel production to drop from a record high of over 1 billion tonnes, in a campaign sparked by Xis’ pledge to deliver a carbon neutral economy by 2060. But the first Measures to squeeze steelmakers have driven up prices and created a headache for policymakers worried about soaring inflation.
The clash of priorities was evident in Premier Li Keqiang’s recent call for tighter control of commodity markets. His comments followed data showing that producer prices rose in March at the fastest pace since July 2018, a trend that could hamper economic recovery.
Executives of industrial materials companies, including steelmakers, have been called to government meetings to discuss why prices are rising and how to respond to them, according to people familiar with the matter. The steel mills have seen a sharp rise in profitability and the largest, Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., has seen its Shanghai-listed shares rise nearly 40% this year, while the benchmark has fallen slightly.
With steel, they really have no one to blame but themselves, Atilla Widnell, Managing Director of Navigate Commodities, said by phone from Singapore. Trying to control production alongside stimulus-fueled demand inevitably resulted in much higher prices, he said.
The steel coil in China, used in everything from cars to buildings, has been the most expensive since 2008. Aluminum, also the subject of carbon policies, has reached ten-year highs. Strong demand plays a big role with supply cuts, as China’s economic rebound from the pandemic is heavily dependent on commodity-intensive sectors like construction.
Leaving inflation to overheat is a risk to the economy as it ends up undermining demand for products, or prompting the authorities to put restrictions on monetary and fiscal measures that promote growth.
It’s a global concern that obviously goes far beyond steel as nations chart their way out of the pandemic, and China is not breaking down its producer price index by specific sectors. But the steel industry is vital to its economy because it employs huge numbers of people, and the effect on prices of reduced supply shows how governments will need to follow a prudent path in restructuring dirty but important industries.
Carbon spitting
China produces well over half of the world’s steel and the sector has long been the target of authorities for persistent pollution. But it is no longer just the smog from the chimneys that is attracting the attention of governments. Industry is also responsible for about 15% of the carbon that China releases into the atmosphere each year.
The carbon neutral initiative will put persistent pressure on producer prices for years to come, Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd. said by email. in Hong Kong. The impact on prices may show up first in the usual suspects such as steel, which is carbon intensive, but it is likely to spread to more manufactures due to the general shift from coal to carbon. new energy.
China has ordered cuts to the main steel center in Tangshan, in the north of the country, and has promised nationwide controls to ensure regions do not violate capacity limits. The crackdown on Tangshans will likely be repeated across the country as part of a vigorous enforcement of China’s cutbacks policies, Citigroup Inc.’s Tracy Liao said in an email.
Premier Lis comments on inflation did not offer specific measures to tackle rising commodity prices. The government is considering a tax adjustment to bring more steel overseas and fill any domestic deficit. But it is complicated by a very strong rebound in the world steel market.
This leaves decision-makers with a puzzle that may not have a solution. How can they reduce steel production? says Navigates Widnell. The answer is, I don’t think they can.
