Pakistan: unions end strike by Balochistan government workers as state threatens crackdown





A two-week strike by thousands of long-exploited government workers in Pakistan’s Balochistan province was interrupted by an alliance of unions last Friday following a court ruling declaring their action illegal.

The strikers, who face looming threats of state repression, are demanding a 25% wage increase and allowances like those of provincial government employees paid in other provinces. The demand for higher wages is resonating among workers across the country, who are struggling to make ends meet as the cost of living skyrockets.

Announcing the suspension of the strikes, leaders of the Balochistan Employees ‘Union and the Grand Workers’ Alliance affirmed that action for employment will resume in a month if progress is not made in negotiations with the provincial government, who is a close ally of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Islamist Populist Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Sit-in of striking Balochistan government workers. (WSWS)

These delaying tactics, which have provoked the outrage of many workers, are the typical means by which unions around the world demobilize militant struggles and pave the way for their defeat.

In its order to end the strike and a sit-in in the red zone of the provincial capital, Quetta, the Balochistan High Court called on negotiators on both sides to be flexible in their talks. Making it clear that in practice, this means workers have to give up their demands and accept whatever the government claims it can afford, Chief Justice Jamal Mandokhail threateningly said, until the end of the demonstration, we will stay inside the court, and if the protesters do not let everyone go to jail.

The struggle of Balochistan’s public workers is part of a global upsurge in working class struggles against capitalist ruling elites that prioritize profits over the lives and livelihoods of workers amid the global COVID-pandemic- 19. With virtually no health care system and no social safety net, Balochistan, by far the poorest province in the country, has been hit hard by the pandemic.

The working poor and the poor in the provinces have also been beaten by a rapacious pro-market reform agenda championed by the International Monetary Fund and implemented by Imran Khan and his PTI government. Despite the economic disaster unleashed by the pandemic, the Khan government relentlessly pushed through all that was left of social protection programs and price subsidies, raised taxes and shut down state-owned enterprises, destroying thousands of ‘jobs.

Tens of thousands of workers from various government departments, including schools and hospitals, joined the Balochistan strike, which began on March 29. They are all paid a pittance, despite the critical nature of their jobs. For the next two weeks, there were protests and sit-ins in Quetta and other towns, effectively interrupting or disrupting government activities, until the unions bowed to the order. anti-worker tribunal and called off the strike on the evening of April 10.

On the same day, teachers boycotted the start of high school leaving exams. A similar boycott by health workers resulted in the postponement of a mobile polio vaccination campaign. On Monday April 5, the strikers imposed a virtual cut off of Balochistan from the rest of the country with a blockade of the highways that connect it to the three other Pakistani provinces. This demonstration had an impact on the transit of supplies for the US occupation forces in Afghanistan.

The strike in Balochistan followed a similar struggle in Islamabad, where the government was forced to concede a 25% pay rise to federal officials after a brutal crackdown on strikers failed to break their struggle.

In Balochistan, workers defied a cynical ban on all public gatherings hastily imposed on the eve of the strike by the provincial government under the pretext of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government has deployed massive contingents of armed forces to prevent processions of workers from entering major government facilities and to intimidate daily anti-government protests. For most of the past two decades, Balochistan has been under effective Pakistani military occupation, as it uses torture, enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings to quell a Baloch ethno-nationalist separatist insurgency.

The government refused to make concessions to workers during the strike, demanding instead that they immediately return to work. Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani responded to the strike by noting that the strikers should all be in jail. He contemptuously declared that workers do not properly perform their official duties. If the workers do their jobs correctly, continued the Chief Minister, we are ready to increase their wages not just once but twice.

Chief Minister Khan Alyani lamented the additional financial burden the government would incur if it gave in to the demands of the strikers, which he estimated at Pakistani rupees 10 to 15 billion ($ 65.5 to 98 million). He also complained about having to expand the pension allowance for retirees, which has risen from Rs 30 billion to Rs 50 billion in the past two years.

The Chief Minister of Balochistan, who himself comes from one of the large traditional Balochistan landowner families, continued to blame current and retired workers, who aspire to a viable allowance, for the completely bankrupt state. social infrastructure in the province. Will there be a time when the government does nothing for education, health, roads, dams, social protection, agriculture [since] we will only pay salaries, pensions and allowances? Khan Alyani proclaimed.

Most government employees, including clerks, teachers and paramedics, support their families on a monthly salary of around Rs 18,000-20,000, or around US $ 117 to US $ 130. An increasing share of the government workforce is employed as temporary workers, despite their years of service, denying them even the meager benefits of a worker in permanent employment. The majority of government employees in Balochistan are the sole breadwinners in their households.

Balochistan has been impoverished and devastated by decades of abuse and neglect by Islamabad, despite its abundant natural resources and strategic location. The latest report from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) detailing the socio-economic conditions in Balochistan, which dates from 2018, estimated that 71.2% of its population of 12.3 million live in poverty, against 38% for Pakistan as a whole.

Khan Alyani and his Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) represent a section of the provincial ruling elite and play a key role in sustaining the PTI austerity coalition at the federal level. Typical of the country’s completely corrupt bourgeois elite, Khan Alyanis said the wealth was over 728 million rupees (or nearly $ 10 million) and included properties abroad. The Pakistani venal capitalist elite are infamous for having hidden much of their wealth abroad.

The PTI government has admitted that an additional 10 million people across the country have fallen into poverty as a result of the pandemic. A more realistic estimate would give a much worse picture, like the health impact of the pandemic itself. Officially, there have been 730,000 COVID-19 infections and more than 15,600 deaths. But the real numbers, obscured by barely existing tests and, in much of the country, by basic health care facilities, are undoubtedly several times higher.

Compared to the rest of the country, the situation in Balochistan is even more gruesome. The province only performs about 1,100 COVID-19 tests per day. When several hundred doctors and other healthcare workers protested the lack of personal protective equipment to treat patients amid an outbreak of coronavirus cases in the province last April, Khan Alyani ordered police to beat them and imprison them.

Amid massive job losses and deepening poverty, only about 45,500 people in Balochistan have received assistance from the federal government, while the provincial government has given no assistance. Conceived as a rescue measure by Prime Minister Khan, federal government assistance was limited to the absurdly insufficient 12,000 rupees (US $ 78) per household.

Amid a new wave of a pandemic, fueled by more contagious variants, Prime Minister Imran Khan is refusing to take action to contain the spike in infections. A Bloomberg tally estimated that at its current rate, Pakistan would take 10 years to vaccinate 75% of its population. The government refuses to allocate the necessary funds for immunization, saying it cannot afford the cost.

The growing discontent in Balochistan is not limited to civil servants. Protests erupted earlier this month against state-owned Quetta Electricity Supply Company over its loss of electricity, which in some areas extends up to 22 hours a day. Protesters blocked highways on April 1, halting trade across Balochistan with Afghan cities.

Balochistan is also plunged into seething sectarian tensions. When eleven coal miners from the Hazara Shiite minority were dragged from their sleeping huts and brutally killed by Islamist fundamentalists in January, protracted protests erupted in Quetta and the coffins of the dead miners were part of a road blockade by several. days.

