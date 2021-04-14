Tibet is ready for tough changes: The Tribune India

Jayadeva Ranade

President, Center for China Analysis and Strategy

China’s recently concluded nationwide meetings, held in Beijing in March each year, portend dramatic changes in Tibet’s social, cultural and economic landscape along our northern border. The decisions taken at these two plenums – the National People’s Congress (NPC) which is the Chinese version of a parliament and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) its political advisory body – have important implications for India. .

A few days after the conclusion of the plenums, Che Dalha, president of the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR), explained the impending changes in a long article in the People’s Daily.

After countless speculation, the construction of the world’s largest dam on the Great Bend of the Brahmaputra (Yarlung Tsangpo) has been approved. The dam itself will be three times as massive as the Three Gorges Dam on the Yangtze, the largest in the world to date. And it won’t be alone. It will be part of a series of dams aimed at supplying the vast region of southwest China and irrigating its arid north, which will impact water flow in the Brahmaputra Basin in India and beyond.

Other major infrastructure projects have also been approved. These include the modernization and extension of major national highways, including along our border, and the construction of at least 20 new border airports. In addition, the railway is about to be expanded, with Shigatse, the second largest city in Tibet and the spiritual seat of the Panchen Lama, becoming a major hub. The second railway line – this time a high-speed link between Chengdu and Lhasa – will cut travel time between Tibet and the mainland to just 10 hours. Che Dalha also advocates the exploitation of natural gas reserves in northern Tibet.

The huge expansion of infrastructure and the influx of people to the Tibetan Plateau, one of the least populated regions and known as the third pole of the world due to its large number of glaciers, will increase temperatures and accelerate the retreat of glaciers. As glaciers are the source of many of Asia’s largest rivers, their retreat will jeopardize the flow of water through their basins, negatively affecting the more than one billion people residing in the Indo-Gangetic Plain.

A central aspect of Che Dalha’s article was the question of the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama. Given the Tibetan people’s deep belief in Tibetan Buddhism and their enduring support for the Dalai Lama, the Chinese Communist Party’s exhortations to monks and nuns to adapt their religion to “ socialism with Chinese characteristics ” and to “ educating ” their followers made slow progress. These efforts are now poised to gain momentum. There will be increased pressure to persuade the Tibetan people and Buddhist clergy to accept Beijing’s authority over the selection and recognition of the Dalai Lama, the Panchen Lama and other “living Buddhas”. At the same time, Tibetans will be more actively mobilized against “separatism” – a password for supporters and influence of the Dalai Lama.

Deeper social and cultural changes are also envisaged. As has already been done in Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia, China will intensify its efforts to “sinize” Tibet and assimilate its unique, centuries-old culture into the mainstream of the Han. Mandarin is to become the main language of instruction in schools.

Since 2015, Mandarin has replaced Tibetan in schools in other regions of the country where ethnic Tibetans reside. The process has accelerated since January this year, when the director of the National People’s Congress (NPC) Legal Affairs Committee, Shen Chungyao, announced that schools in “ minority areas ” were no longer. allowed to teach their own languages ​​as it was ‘unconstitutional’.

Che Dalha’s article made it clear that the imposition of Mandarin needs to be reinforced through efforts to superimpose Chinese (Han) history and culture on the Tibetan people. Work is due to begin soon on a new encyclopedia that presents the Chinese version of the history of Tibet – “The Encyclopedia of Ethnic Unity and Progress (Tibet Volume)”. The Chinese version of the history of Tibet will be taught in schools and colleges with the aim of making Chinese culture the emotional bond between all people in the country. As Xi Jinping said, “Cultural identity is the deepest form of identity. It is also the root and soul of ethnic unity and harmony ”.

In addition to these profound changes, the article suggests that Tibet’s demographic ratio and traditional social cohesion must be diluted. The huge influx of engineers, technicians and manpower who will flock to the Tibetan High Plateau to carry out the mega infrastructure projects will inevitably attract Hans as well as people of other ethnicities from the mainland. Simultaneously, Che Dalha urges Tibetans to set up businesses in other parts of China and encourages mainland businessmen to come and set up businesses in Tibet.

Given the recent surge in population building in sparsely populated border villages, residents of other parts of the country may be encouraged to settle there. The existing border villages, many of which have only 1 to 3 inhabitants, are being enlarged to accommodate around 20 to 30 families. In addition, 200 new affluent “xiaokang” border villages are to be built, possibly including in disputed areas. These border villages, which will serve as China’s “eyes and ears” in remote outposts, must be equipped with modern facilities, including internet connections and roads.

The enormous expansion of infrastructure on the Tibetan plateau and cultural assimilation projects will have many consequences. Besides threatening the unique and secular culture of Tibet and the Tibetan Buddhist religion, it directly affects India. The military threat posed by China’s improved defense infrastructure in Tibet will now be heightened by the environmental challenge India faces.