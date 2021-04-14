PDM now a relic of the past: Fawad





ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that the story of the government’s dismissal has been completely buried after the demise of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Informing the media after the federal cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the minister recalled that he predicted that the alliance was not based on any ideology and was intended for modest gains and therefore would not remain intact for a long time. .

He said that now the PDM has become a relic of the past, so the opposition should end the policy of resigning from the assemblies. He said that the PPP being concerned with the system, he was against resignations and that the PMLN and the JUIF should also reconsider their future strategy.

Fawad Chaudhry said PMLN leadership kicked PPP leaders Sherry Rehman and Qamar Zaman Kaira from their WhatsApp group.

The minister said five of the eight parties making up the PDM had no members of parliament. Therefore, the government would like to hold talks with the PMLN, ANP and JUIF on reforms, especially electoral reforms, Fawad Chaudhry said. He added that the opposition parties could come up with their packages on the matter and that the government would hold talks with them. Regarding the developments regarding Jahangir Khan Tareen, the Minister acknowledged that he is an important leader of the PTI and that he has relations with people, who will certainly leave when invited by him (JKT). There is no problem as such, he said.

Fawad Chaudhry said Tareen was not the only one facing business. Already ministers including Abdul Aleem Khan and Sibtain Khan have been faced with cases, gone to jail, got bail and fought cases while Babar Awan also resigned and was back, he said. declared. Regarding inflation, the minister said that there was already a downward trend in the prices of sugar and flour as sales in utility stores reached 1 billion rupees, which was without previous and this year, the Utility Stores Corporation would become a sustainable entity.

On the issue of a reshuffle in the federal cabinet, the minister said the process was at the final stage and it was Prime Minister Imran Khan’s prerogative under Article 90 of the Constitution to decide on ministers and their ministries. Fawad Chaudhry said the cabinet digitization process is complete and it will save Rs 510 million per year. He said that from next week cabinet members will receive tablets and the agenda will be shared digitally. He said he would ask the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Speaker of the Senate to speed up the paperless two-chamber process as soon as possible. He said the cabinet had been briefed on the current COVID-19 situation by Planning Minister Asad Umar. The firm was informed that in the third phase, the number of critical patients was 4,200, which was significantly more than the previous phases. The planning minister informed the cabinet that the next two weeks are crucial and that the following precautions are vital. Sindh and Balochistan had the highest ratio, they told members.

He said a cabinet logistics committee headed by Ali Zaidi had been formed regarding the import of coronavirus vaccine. The cabinet, Fawad Chaudhry said, also approved the creation of the Central Business District in Lahore, which would include two projects: the Walton Road project comprising 350 acres and the 270-acre Wahdat Colony project. He said work on the public-private partnership projects would start within 18 months. The cabinet approved the establishment of the Registration and Protection Authority for the registration of mangoes and citrus fruits. Likewise, gemstones would be registered by the Mineral Development Authority.

He said inheritance certificates were once a big deal for overseas Pakistanis because they had to come to Pakistan and get the same from the courts, but now the NADRA system would be installed in embassies for issuance. certificates of inheritance. The minister said the cabinet had approved the proposal for a litigator facilitation center in Islamabad and the Capital Development Authority would construct the building. Fawad Chaudhry said the operating rules have been changed to empower ministries to make their own decisions.

The cabinet approved the mid-term budget strategy document, which was presented to it. The cabinet was told that exports hit the $ 18.7 billion mark from $ 17.4 billion last year. Imports worth $ 39.5 billion were recorded this fiscal year compared to last year they amounted to $ 34.5 billion. He added that remittances had reached a record high of $ 21.5 billion, which was proof of the confidence of Pakistanis overseas in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership. The minister said large-scale manufacturing reached $ 7.9 billion this year. The minister noted that economic growth has reached the 3% mark which would reach 5.1% by 2023-24. Fawad Chaudhry said foreign exchange reserves were now sufficient for three and a half months. He said that in the upcoming Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), special additions will be made and the wage disparity will be corrected. The minister said Zaire’s management policy and the reduction in student visa fees had also been approved. The forum also approved the establishment of a registration authority to obtain geographic indicator labels for agricultural and non-agricultural products from Pakistan in order to maintain their Pakistani identity. He said the geographic indicator label of Pakistani mangoes, gemstones and other products would be acquired for their protection as Pakistani products in the international market.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos