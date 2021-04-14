Politics
Why is Boris Johnson downplaying the impact of the vaccine?
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Since last March, Boris Johnson has used to make remarks on the Covid pandemic that raise a few eyebrows. From “I shook hands with everyone” to it would be “inhuman” to “cancel Christmas”, the Prime Minister showed a gift of the blunder. Or as the late Prince Philip described it, “dontopédealogy”, aka foot-and-mouth disease.
Still, on Tuesday Johnson raised a few eyebrows not for his slapdash bonhomie, but for his seemingly excessive caution in attributing the reason for the dramatic drop in Covid cases, hospitalizations and deaths. “It is very, very important that everyone understands that the reduction in these numbers … was not achieved by the immunization program,” he said. “People don’t appreciate, I think, that it was the lockdown that was extremely important in making this improvement.”
Some felt that this message was odd, especially given the focus the PM placed on vaccine rollout by helping its roadmap this spring. Still, to me, it felt a lot more like a confirmation that Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and Chief Scientist Patrick Vallance have a bigger influence than ever on No.10.
Whitty and Vallance have both been claiming for weeks that it was the UK’s hard lockdown (and remember it was one of the strictest in the world) that is responsible for the artificial suppression of the virus. Both have hesitated about the impact of vaccination on transmission, although they applaud the enormous progress made in protecting vulnerable groups. Both warned of more deaths (another thing the PM tried to soften us up on).
And even the most optimistic evaluations of the “vaccine effect” admit that while the program made a material difference in the number of elderly deaths, the primary factor has been the lack of domestic diversity and basic human contact. which provides rocket fuel for this horrible virus.
The Prime Minister also naturally fears that part of the public will seize the freedoms in the roadmap too prematurely and act too quickly. As a member of JCVI said today, the scenes of people outside pubs are good, but not when those scenes show that they are cheeked by jowls. Yes, being outside reduces the risk, but if you cough or scream (hey maybe even laughing) a few inches from someone else’s face, the virus can go away.
The only sentiment heard in No 10 more than any other these days is that the entire roadmap could be at risk if the unlock goes faster than expected. In a little-noticed part of Whitty’s testimony before the Special Committee on Science and Technology before Easter, he hinted that he was concerned that each step on the roadmap contained too many relaxations at the same time.
News of the South African variant outbreak in south London may well be another call for caution from Johnson. It may already be too late to prevent this outbreak from getting worse by the day, even with surge testing. The next review date ahead of the third roadmap milestone of May 17, and the avalanche of unlocking it entails, isn’t really that far away.
Another source of concern was the new return date for universities. May 17 is seen by some academics as yet another example of the Education Ministry’s failure to consult, especially as many universities will stop teaching by then. Some students will be home since before Christmas and will not have taken a minute of in-person classes since starting graduate school last September.
The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Portsmouth put it right when he told SkyNews: “Students can now buy a book on British history at Waterstones and discuss it with a tattoo artist while they have their own. decorated body, but they cannot do the same in a Covid-Safe Environment with their university professor. ”
With many professors now vaccinated, the date of May 17 seems even stranger, especially as sixth graders (who are only a year younger than freshmen) are back to school. school since early March. The PM may have seen numbers and projections suggesting the need for a super cautious approach. And given its focus on the ‘lost’ generation of young people affected by Covid, barring students from a full education (and the social life that entails) is almost as striking as it plays down the role of vaccines.
The frankly surreal decision to halt Covid press conferences this week, over mistaken fears that the public will view them as improper during a long period of mourning for Prince Philip, means these issues cannot be referred to the Prime Minister. He may believe that short excerpts from his pessimistic assessments will cause us all to worry about Covid compliance. But this does not replace real transparency. Or does he have something to hide?
