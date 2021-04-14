Atif Khan among four sworn in as ministers





PESHAWAR: Four other Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, including former provincial ministers Mohammad Atif Khan and Shakeel Ahmad Khan, were sworn in on Tuesday.

Governor Shah Farman took their oath in a ceremony at the House of Governors. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, some cabinet members and government officials also attended the ceremony. Besides Atif Khan and Shakeel Ahmad Khan, two other MPAs, including Fazal Shakoor Khan and Faisal Amin Gandapur, have been added to the provincial cabinet.

Atif Khan is owned by Mardan and Shakeel Ahmad is from Daragai in Malakand. Fazal Shakoor Khan and Faisal Amin Gandapur are the two new faces of the cabinet. Both were elected on the PTI ticket. Fazal Shakoor was elected member of the provincial assembly of Charsadda district while Faisal Amin Gandapur won the election of his native Dera Ismail Khan.

Faisal Amin is the younger brother of Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. According to Kamran Bangash and other PTI sources, ministers’ portfolios would be decided later. It is purely the prerogative of the chief minister to decide on ministers’ portfolios, a member of the cabinet close to the chief minister told The News on condition of anonymity.

Some of the PTI lawmakers in the provincial assembly claimed that Atif Khan was given the health portfolio, which is currently held by Taimur Salim Jhagra.

However, sources close to the chief minister denied the information, saying the chief minister would meet with Prime Minister Imran Khan and then decide on the portfolios.

Atif Khan and Shakeel Ahmad as well as Shahram Khan Tarakai were part of the cabinet when they developed disputes with the Chief Minister and were therefore removed from the cabinet in January 2020. Atif Kan was Minister of Sports, Culture and Tourism , Shahram Tarakai was the Minister, while Shakeel Ahmad was Minister of Revenue and Estate.

Later, Shahram Tarakai resolved the issues with the Chief Minister and was brought back to the cabinet. It holds the primary and secondary education portfolio. A few months ago, Prime Minister Imran Khan intervened and settled the differences between Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Atif Khan.

He had invited them both with Governor Shah Farman to the Prime Minister’s house. Shah Farman had been instrumental in resolving disputes between Mahmood Khan and Atif Khan.

Before the oath, the governor had arranged a meeting between Mahmood Khan and Atif Khan. Some cabinet members told The News that Atif Khan used to be rude and critical of the chief minister at official meetings in the past. They said that Mahmood Khan never reacted to the bad conduct and rude attitude of Atif Khan and Shahram Tarakais and was rather calm and cold. Since Shahram Tarakai has changed himself now, we would like to see how Atif Khan appears after his long absence from cabinet, a cabinet member said on condition of anonymity.

