CNN’s Charlie Chester says network peddles anti-Trump ‘propaganda’





A CNN staff member admitted in a secretly recorded video that his network produced “propaganda” to oust former President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election – and bragged about their success.

Charlie Chester, technical director of the cable network, was filmed by Project Veritas during a series of fake dates with Tinder as he explained how they had “kicked Trump” out of office.

Look what we did, we [CNN] brings Trump out. I’m going to say it 100%, and I think 100% that without CNN, I don’t know that Trump would have been rejected, “Chester said, adding that he came to work at CNN because he” wanted to do it. part.

“Our goal was to get Trump removed from office, right? Without saying it, that’s what it was.

Chester explained how they overdramatized Trump’s health concerns by bringing in medical experts.

[Trumps] the hand was shaking or whatever, I think. We called in so many doctors to all tell a story that was just speculation – that he was neurologically damaged and was losing it. He’s unfit for – you know – anything. We were making a story there that we knew nothing about. I think it’s propaganda, ”he said.

Asked by the detective if he and CNN were concerned about Joe Biden’s health during the election, Chester said the network had that in mind.

Showing him jogging is obviously a deviation from his age and they are [CNN] try to do like, oh, i’m healthy, ”Chester said.

The date asked, “What do you mean?”

Charlie Chester, chief technical officer of CNN, said the network was creating a story there that we knew nothing about, regarding the health problems of former President Donald Trumps. AFP via Getty Images

We always showed pictures of him [Biden] jogging and that [hes] healthy, you know, and him in aviator tones. As you paint him as a young geriatrician, ”Chester replied.

A source close to CNN said Project Veritas targeted Chester through the dating app Tinder because his profile mentioned he worked at CNN, according to Mediaite.

The Project Veritas employee, who has not been identified and claimed to be a nurse, went on five dates wearing a wireframe, the last of which was at a cafe in the Chester neighborhood. It is not known when the dates took place.

Chester told his “date” that he would be okay if Biden died, because he believed Vice President Kamala Harris was “real f-ing.”

I had so many arguments over, like my dad would be like, you, you know, you vote Kamala Harris because he’s going to die in the presidency, Chester told the woman. And I’m like, he’s not going to die. But I am okay with it. I agree with that. She could probably be ab-h in, like, a board meeting, and you’d hate her as a boss, but she’s real, and better than what we’ve got anyway.

Chester was asked if CNN covered up on Biden’s trip as he was walking up the stairs.

Charlie Chester, chief technical officer of CNN, says he agrees with President Joe Biden’s death because Vice President Kamala Harris is “real f-ing.” Veritas Project

“But you speak about it briefly. You don’t make a big deal out of it, ”he said.

CNN did not respond to The Post’s requests for comment.

Biden was criticized in late summer and early fall 2020 for limiting public appearances as part of his safety precautions for the coronavirus pandemic.

He consulted with his campaign officials and participated in interviews from a studio he had built in the basement of his home in Wilmington, Del.

During one of the meetings with his “date,” Chester explained how CNN is also targeting anti-Trump voters by focusing on climate change, adding that “fear sells.”

I think there is COVID fatigue. So like every time a new story comes along, they [CNNs] will hang on to it. They’ve already announced in our office that once the public is – is open to this – we’ll start focusing primarily on the climate, Chester said.

It’s gonna be our [CNNs] to concentrate. As if our goal is to remove Trump from office, right? Without saying it, that’s what it was, right? Our next step will therefore be to raise awareness of climate change, ”he added.

Charlie Chester, chief technical officer of CNN, says the network’s goal was to raise awareness about climate change, ”after President Donald Trumps’ election defeat. Veritas Project

“What does it look like?” Chester was asked.

I do not know. I am not sure. I have a feeling it will be like, constantly showing videos of declining ice, and global warming, and the effects that is having on the economy, ”Chester said.

When asked who makes this decision, he replied the “network leader”, referring to Jeff Zucker.

I imagine he has his advice and they all liked, discussed, like where they think, he said, pausing.

He then said the new focus would be on “a pandemic-like story that has beaten to death, but one has longevity.”

“As if there was a definitive end to the pandemic. It will decrease to the point where it is no longer a problem. Climate change can take years, so they’ll [CNN will] probably be able to milk that a bit, ”he says.

