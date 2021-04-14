With the withdrawal from Afghanistan, Biden aims to reset the global agenda

Biden sees the war on the Taliban as a drag on the need to deal with bigger threats such as China, climate change, the coronavirus pandemic and even a terrorist threat that has mutated dramatically over the past two decades. followed the attacks that started the war in Afghanistan. with. It also focuses on threats from Russia and the decline of US influence abroad.

Biden will present plans on Wednesday to withdraw all U.S. forces from Afghanistan by September 11, the 20th anniversary of al Qaeda’s attacks on the United States that were planned from Afghan soil. The announcement takes into account Bidens’ campaign promise to end the country’s longest war and is consistent with his view that wars continue on their own if generals call the shots.

The president has been consistent in his view that there is no military solution to Afghanistan, that we have been there too long, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday. adding that he also believed that we must focus our resources on combating the threats we face today, 20 years almost 20 years after the start of the war.

Biden in the days and weeks to come makes it clear his belief that the United States needs to focus on other parts of the globe, particularly Asia.

Wednesday’s announcement comes two days before Biden welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, the first foreign leader to visit Biden’s White House, for a session that is expected to focus heavily on threats from China.

It also comes as US climate envoy John F. Kerry is expected to soon become the first top Biden administration official to visit China, and a day after Biden invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit China. a future summit. Biden also invited Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend a US-sponsored climate summit later this month.

These efforts are difficult enough without the weight of legacy conflicts that have bogged down presidents for decades, Biden’s foreign policy advisers have said.

Three presidents have tried and failed to get out of the war in Afghanistan, and Biden was vice president when one of them, Barack Obama, ended up expanding it considerably instead. Biden had opposed the Pentagons’ plan to start adding forces in 2009, the first year of the Obama-Biden administration, and maintained his suspicions as the war escalated.

Now, Biden has the chance to act on his long-held views, and he’s taking less than three months into his administration.

The President is deeply convinced that in facing the threats and challenges of 2021 as opposed to those of 2001, we must focus our energy, resources, personnel, time on our foreign policy and our security leadership. national report on these threats and challenges that are most serious for the United States, a senior official in the Biden administration said on Tuesday.

Doing so requires us to close the book on a 20-year conflict in Afghanistan and move forward with clear eyes and an effective strategy to protect and defend the national security interests of the Americas, the official added.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity under rules set by the White House.

The same theory applies to Bidens’ effort to demote the Middle East as a central priority, except for the focus on Iran’s nuclear program. He has distanced himself from the Israeli and Saudi leaders and has taken no action to initiate peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians, unlike many of his predecessors who took office determined to be the president who brings peace. in the Middle-East.

Biden, unlike most recent presidents, has come to the White House with decades of experience watching other presidents succeed and fail, and he’s made it clear he’s trying to learn from their experiences.

Prior to serving as Vice President, when he handled an array of foreign policy challenges for Obama, Biden chaired the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, giving him an extended window into how presidents attempt to shape the role of the United States in the world.

Most of Bidens ‘priorities are hard pivots away from the policies and whims of former President Donald Trump, from strengthening the United States’ connection with the European Union and NATO to harsh criticism of Putin. Another example is the resumption of talks with Iran last week.

But in the case of Afghanistan, Biden is pursuing a goal he actually shares with Trump: to end the US military presence in Afghanistan on a specific date. Although Trump has failed to remove all of his forces from his custody, he has set a May 1 deadline which Biden is now exploiting, extending the deadline by just a few months.

Biden generally likes to take the high road compared to Trump, whom he at one point dismissed as the old guy. His announcement on Wednesday is likely to include a whiff of one-upmanship, as Democratic foreign policy pundits say he’s doing what the Republican iconoclast failed to do.

Still, Democrats privately admit that Trump started the process Biden is finishing.

Biden also seeks to defend a long-held view that the US military in Afghanistan often fought the wrong enemy, the national Afghan Taliban insurgents rather than the foreign-born terrorists the operation originally targeted, according to reports. people who discussed the war with Biden.

The president also said that US forces unwittingly became part of the problem, and he argued that the solution was not to add more troops.

The pullout will begin this month, ahead of Trump’s May 1 deadline, and will continue through the summer months, U.S. officials said on Tuesday. The main difference with Trump will be coordination with NATO allies and other partners and an orderly exit plan, US officials said.

The 9/11 date is firm and leaves no room for a small counterterrorism force once envisioned as a cover against a resurgence of Al Qaeda or similar threats, senior administration official Biden said.

Biden had considered this option as recently as February. But he concluded that whenever the United States makes its travel to Afghanistan dependent on conditions on the ground, those conditions force it to remain engaged.

It is not based on conditions. The president believed that a conditions-based approach, which has been the approach for the past two decades, is a recipe for staying in Afghanistan forever, the official said.

Some Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Have accused Biden of selling off the elected Afghan government or endangering US security interests by withdrawing before circumstances allow it. justify.

Senator Lindsey O. Graham (RS.C.) called the exit plan a disaster in the making.

Although Graham is a strong ally of Trump, he opposed Trump’s plan to withdraw completely from Afghanistan. Graham supports leaving behind a small counterterrorism force.

A complete withdrawal from Afghanistan is dumber than dirt and demonically dangerous, Graham said in a statement. President Biden will essentially have canceled an insurance policy against another 9/11.

Bidens’ approach, however, gained support from a variety of other quarters, including some Republicans like Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas) and some veteran groups.

Words cannot adequately express how huge this is for the troops and military families who have resisted post-deployment, with no end in sight, for nearly two decades, the VoteVets chairman said, Jon Soltz, in a statement tweeted by the group.

Endless War cheerleaders have been saying for 15 years that if we stay in Afghanistan a little longer, the Taliban will give up and the Afghan government will get its act together. And they will say it for the next 15 years if we leave our troops there indefinitely, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) Tweeted Tuesday.

And Anthony Cordesman, a security analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, wrote on Tuesday that a US withdrawal would have major strategic advantages at relatively low risk.