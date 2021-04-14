Claim that ‘diplomacy is back’ falls flat if world leaders keep calling

Diplomacy is back, tweeted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken last month, in what was seen as a dig in the unorthodox way in which the Trump administration had conducted international relations. I wish Mr. Blinken was right. Instead, however, a number of incidents suggest that diplomacy, as traditionally understood, has recently been remarkably absent from interactions in North America, Europe and Asia.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi last week called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a dictator, after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was humiliated by not having a suitable seat during a meeting with Mr. Erdogan. This rhetoric … has no place in diplomacy, replied the indignant spokesman for the Turkish leaders; but then, normally, snubbing Mrs von der Leyen would not be considered very diplomatic.

US President Joe Biden surprised many when he said he thought Russian President Vladimir Putin was a soulless killer in an interview last month; Mr. Putin responded by suggesting that the US president’s words reflected his country’s troubled past of slavery and the slaughter of Native Americans.

But this was not the first instance of Mr Bidens with unusually frank language. He also used a very derogatory term to describe China Xi Jinping during his election campaign last year.

The blunt statements made by top foreign and security officials from China and the Americas when they met in Anchorage last month caused a similar shock, as I wrote at the time.

And after his recent letter to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani leaks, Blinken himself is accused of being unacceptable and authoritarian in addressing an elected leader.

Across the continent, Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein got into hot water this month when he used the word Mandarin for big brother in a press conference with his counterpart Chinese, Wang Yi. Although Mr. Hishammuddin later clarified that he respectfully referred to Mr. Wang as the older and more senior foreign minister, rather than characterizing the relationship between the two countries, he was attacked by a predecessor for committing a diplomatic misstep, while opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim told him to apologize to the Malay people for making his country a puppet for a foreign power.

Are relatively small countries like Malaysia really meant to suggest they are on a par with China?

Two points follow from the above. First, in a multipolar world with growing concern about hot spots on Ukraine’s eastern border, beyond which Russian troops are massing, to tensions in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea, language nuanced, cautious and precise diplomacy is more than ever necessary.

The old thought that a diplomat is an honest gentleman sent abroad to lie for the good of his country is spiritual, but can be interpreted too cynically. While this is often true, it is also true that outward displays of civility are important, that differences are often best left to private conversations, and overly harsh words in public can be difficult to push back.

Mr. Biden may well believe his descriptions of Mr. Putin and Mr. Xi are true, but it would have been wiser not to say so. On a range of crucial issues, from climate change to arms control, he will have discussions and hopes to strike deals with the two men. Publicly insulting them both won’t help much. It may also have damaged him and, by extension, the United States in their opinion, as they may take a sign of weakness that Mr. Biden lacks self-control to cover up thoughts that more astute souls would have kept for themselves. themselves.

Mr. Biden also made a rod for his own back. Because how, human rights activists will ask, could the American president shake hands with Mr. Putin or have him dine at the White House if he has such a low vision of his record? Neither may be immediately on the horizon, but it is in everyone’s interest that US-Russian relations improve to the extent that such a visit might be possible. The same goes for US-China relations. So what?

Likewise, the Turks Mr. Erdogan may be an authoritarian who has cracked down on dissidents and press freedom, but he was still elected several times and lost his own commercial capital, Istanbul, to a mayor of the opposition. Italy’s Draghi has been cautious in calling a man a dictator who has no certainty of winning his next presidential election.

Second, the case of the Malaysian Foreign Minister shows that while diplomacy is essential, it should not be too obscure. Mr. Hishammuddin is a very experienced minister with a long history with China and a family connection as well, and it was his uncle, former Prime Minister Tun Razak, who opened diplomatic relations with Beijing in 1974.

I see nothing wrong with him paying homage to his Chinese counterpart. It appears to have gone well with Malaysia’s biggest trading partner and may well portend an increase in palm oil exports to China.

It is also absurd to claim that Mr. Hishammuddin referring to Mr. Wang as his big brother means that Kuala Lumpur is taking sides against Washington.

More importantly, are relatively small countries like Malaysia, with a population of 32 million, really meant to suggest that they are on a par with 1.4 billion strong China?

When his then foreign minister, now named Beijing’s top diplomat, Yang Ziechi, said in 2010 that China was a big country and the rest were small, and that was just a in fact, it was considered non-diplomatic. Certainly he was unhappy when he said it. But wasn’t he just telling the truth?

Do we really have to make it understood that East Timor or Vanuatu or for that matter Germany or France are at the same level as China, the United States, Russia or India, which, by dint of population, of gross domestic product or geopolitical influence, probably rank first?

Of Monroe doctrine From 1823, the United States saw itself first as a regional hegemon, then as a world hegemony. Shouldn’t we be more honest about the reality of power?

So yes: we need diplomacy to come back, according to Blinken. But it should be done with more courtesy than the US Secretary of State or his boss has shown so far, while also being a bit simpler. The language of fraternal bonds should not blind us to the obvious fact that some countries are really bigger brothers than others.

Sholto Byrnes is an East Asian Affairs Columnist for The National