Trump’s Lasting Legacy: Scandals Don’t Hurt Politicians Like Matt Gaetz and Andrew Cuomo





Donald Trump is a bored old man whose main entertainment these days is to ridicule Republican fundraisers with his disturbing rants, but, unfortunately for the rest of us, his impact will be long-standing, from the incorporation of white nationalist rhetoric at the size of lies Republican politicians feel emboldened to tell. One of the strangest and most boring legacies Trump leaves behind has the potential to impact not only Republican politicians, but Democrats as well: all they face is a scandal, as bad as it is, is sinking into their heels. and refuse to resign. Eventually, as Trump’s time in power demonstrated, the press will get bored and move on.

The two current examples of this phenomenon come from different sides of the aisle, but have a surprising amount in common with each other and with Trump: Democratic Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, and the most “member” Florida man from Congress, Republican. Matt Gaetz.

Both men are the kind of politicians who are invariably described as “pugnacious” and have a reputation for running towards whatever microphone and camera setup they see. The two had a reputation for being bullies, but that didn’t seem to bother their constituents – and even seemed to appeal to part of their base. And the two are currently embroiled in the kind of embarrassing scandals that in pre-Trump days would almost certainly have led to their resignations weeks, if not months, ago.

Gaetz, for his part, is accused of participating in a prostitution ring involving at least one minor. Cuomo has been accused of harassing several women, including a woman who says she groped her. But the two are betting, rightly, that if they just face it, they can survive the current storm and even win their re-election campaign in 2022.

Blame Trump.

During his four years in office, Trump has been a continuous hurricane of scandals, many of which were far more serious than what Gaetz and Cuomo are accused of doing. Trump weathered a sex scandal that was also a campaign finance scandal, a rape scandal, and various charges of sexual assault. He has been indicted twice, both times for attempting to cheat or steal the election, which could be understood as seditious. He settled out of court for committing fraud. He shamelessly used his companies as middlemen to collect bribes, both foreign and domestic. And that’s just a taste of all the crime and corruption Trump has engaged in as president.

None of this mattered, at least while Trump was in power. (There is still hope that he can feel the cold metal of the handcuffs, as so many of his associates have done in the past.)

The key to Trump’s success in circumventing justice was sheer shamelessness. He refused to resign or even admit his guilt, rampaging endlessly, forever claiming he was the victim of an endless conspiracy of Democrats, the “deep state” and “fake news” . The alleged plot by Trump would have required thousands, if not millions of participants, and therefore it is unlikely that anyone ever truly believed his lies. But his strategy worked anyway, not because he was cheating on anyone, but because he had rightly bet that he could outlive the press interest in covering up his scandals.

It’s unclear whether Trump understood what he was doing or was just too narcissistic to ever hear the calls for his resignation. Either way, his strategy was successful simply because the media, for better or for worse, has a novelty bias. Writing the same story over and over only works for a few regular columnists from mainstream news organizations. Everyone – whether they’re journalists, cable experts, or opinion writers – needs something new to say: new details, new takes, something slightly different from this. they said before. Being repetitive means losing readers and viewers. Sometimes the story can be dragged, as happened with Trump’s first indictment, by inquiries or testimony that reveal new details. But even then, as we’ve all seen, there comes a time when there is simply nothing more to say. By going past the sell-off date of any scandal, Trump has demonstrated that eventually the media will move on and you can start the next phase: pretend it never happened.

This strategy is fostered by a highly polarized partisan environment. In the past, scandals were more of a threat as there was always a chance voters would punish a corrupt politician at the ballot box. Today, however, Democrats and Republicans are fierce supporters, often more because they hate the other party more than they love theirs. As such, there is almost nothing a politician can do – except be a top-level creep with a penchant for young girls, like Roy Moore – that will get voters to vote for their opponent. Gaetz and Cuomo both take advantage, knowing their constituents would rather slit their wrists than pull the lever on the other party.

For a brief moment, it looked like the #MeToo movement was going to make a difference. The outpouring of rage and grief emanating from victims of decades of bottlenecked angst over sexual harassment or abuse has been such that several politicians – including, most famously, Democratic Senator Al Franken of Minnesota – have decided to resign rather than let their political allies suffer. the fallout from scandals related to sexual misconduct. But that was at the start of Trump’s presidency. It became clear to several politicians – including Franken himself – that even a #MeToo scandal can survive through stubbornness.

The first major test took place in Virginia, when that state’s Democratic Governor Ralph Northam was revealed in early 2019 to have donned a black face or a KKK balaclava at a college party as a youth. Rather than resign, as almost everyone expected him to do, Northam stayed put. And eventually, as has happened with Trump countless times, the press gave up and moved on.

To be sure, being able to erase a scandal always appears to be a privilege reserved for politicians.

Former Rep. Kate Hill, Democrat from California, was forced to resign in early 2019 after a sex scandal – involving a consensual affair with a campaign staff member – which is pale on the accusations by Gaetz or Cuomo. And while what Franken was accused of doing – groping women – was also much worse, he continues to have vocal advocates, even though Hill does not. The sexist double standard, especially around sex scandals, is firmly in place.

Yet it’s probably one of Trump’s lasting legacies. The scandals are unlikely to bring down politicians – at least white politicians – as before. Trump has found the media’s Achilles heel. And he exploited voters’ reluctance to change parties, even in the face of a serious scandal. Unless you are jailed or legally removed from office – which is always a possibility for Gaetz – there is hardly any way to hold a politician accountable for his corrupt behavior. And we are all in a much worse situation because politicians are going to be increasingly encouraged to violate ethical standards or even to commit crimes, knowing that there is unlikely to be a sanction for it.

