Biden administration sends unofficial delegation to Taiwan amid heightened tensions with China





The daily beast MyPillow Guys’ new free speech site will sort of ban cursed words and lying JIM WATSON MyPillow CEO Mike Lindells’ new social media site will apparently ban customers from using nasty language or saying the Lord’s name to no avail. Oh, too, without a hint of irony, the site the pillow mogul created after being booted from various platforms to peddle lies about the 2020 election will ban users from pushing hard. whip or lie. on the right-wing radio show host Eric Metaxas to promote Frank Speech, which is expected to go live next week. (Lindell had to change the original name of his social network, Vocl, after lawyers for publicly traded company Vocal intervened.) While Lindell has long claimed that his platform would be a safe haven for expression and a place where users could falsely claim the 2020 election was stolen by a supercomputer, he told Metaxas there would be strict limits on what people can say or share. Porn? Swear? All? And I said: Absolutely not, Lindell said. We have one thing that we found in the Constitution and our founding fathers that defines what freedom of speech is He added: And Eric, understand this, this Judeo-Christian platform was going to have here, they go according to Supreme Court biblical principles, you’ve got the ten commandments there, in other words, you’re not going to have porn up there! Mike Lindell announces that his new “free speech” social media platform will ban swearing and taking the Lord’s name in vain because it is a “Judeo-Christian Platform.” https://t.co/cJ2o4Yyu8e pic.twitter.com/Pm4pb7IXTX Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) April 13, 2021 In addition to banning pornography, Lindell also pointed out that her seemingly Christian social media site will prevent users from ‘use certain curses You won’t be able to swear,’ he said proudly. There will of course be four words you cannot say: you cannot say the C word, the N word, the F word, and you cannot use the name of God in vain. Metaxas, for its part, responded positively, saying he liked the site to look truly puritanical. Lindell, insisting he would not suppress true free speech, went on to say that Frank Speech would adhere to the Ten Commandments in particular, which site users cannot bear false witness. When someone goes out there and says, I don’t like what’s going on at the border, or I don’t like not that our country has been attacked and no one is trying to find out that you have done anything about it or done anything about it, this is freedom of speech, exclaimed -he. What is the ninth commandment? I can’t even think about it now, but in the Ninth Commandment you bear false witness, I believe you do, Lindell concludes. So if you put a complete lie against Eric; if I say, Eric Metaxas did something terrible, and that’s an absolute lie, it’s not free speech. It is not freedom of expression. Lindells’ latest business venture comes as he faces legal and financial turmoil. Voting software company Dominion has filed a $ 1.3 billion libel suit against the pillow seller for its absurd and unfounded allegations that the company’s machines transferred millions of votes from Donald Trump to the President Joe Biden. Its acceptance of crazy election plots, meanwhile, has led major retailers to remove MyPillow products from their shelves. Register now! Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside delves deeper into the stories that matter to you. Learn more.







