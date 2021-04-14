Modis war on the media

A wave of attacks on press freedom in recent months has raised troubling questions about the state of democracy in India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India has long had a free and often noisy press. But the situation has changed dramatically since the Modis government came to power in 2014.

At the end of January, police laid criminal charges, including sedition, carrying life sentences against eight journalists who covered a demonstration in Delhi who became violent. Their crime: to report the allegations of a deceased family of protesters that he was shot by police. I am facing the same charges for tweeting their request when it was reported.

Six journalists and I (a congressman) are accused of misreporting the facts surrounding the death. We face charges in four states led by the Modis Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party. The publisher, editor and editor of the investigative news magazine Caravan faced 10 cases of sedition in five states for reporting the story, and the magazine’s Twitter account was briefly suspended by order of the government.

Ours is hardly an isolated case. In 2020, 67 journalists were arrested, while nearly 200 were physically attacked during the period 201419, including 36 in 2019, according to a study by the Collective for Freedom of Expression. Journalist arrested while preparing to report on the aftermath of gang rape in Uttar Pradesh state was in prison for six months, only able to go out briefly to visit his ailing mother in Kerala state, over 2,000 kilometers away.

Conversely, reports that are favorable to the government go unchecked, even if they are inaccurate, propagandistic or inflammatory, especially in the trade of bigotry against minorities or discrediting the political opposition. The mainstream media, be it print or television, have been coaxed into encouraging the Modis government.

Once dominated by government programming, India’s visual media landscape is now teeming with many private offerings, with more than 100 24-hour TV news channels in multiple languages. My state of Kerala alone has 13 news channels in the regional language, Malayalam.

But competition fueled a race for eyeballs and advertising revenue that has steadily eroded the quality of Indian journalism. While the Fourth Estate once prioritized editorial standards and journalistic ethics, it has evolved into a grotesque platform driven by sensationalism and defamation. The news needs to be canceled, and so does the editor. The government and its pillars are hardly ever the targets: the opposition, civil society and dissident individuals are.

As more and more Indians enjoy the fruits of literacy, the increasing accessibility of smartphones and the reduction in data costs, India has seen a boom in print circulation as well as social media in as a source of information, especially among young people. But newspapers are also aware that they must compete in a restricted media environment, where television and digital media set the tone. They know that every morning they have to reach readers who have already watched TV and read WhatsApp. Thus, newspapers feel the need to deliver the news in order to outperform their television and social media competitors.

The result is that the Indian media, in their haste to publish an article, have been plagued with foreseeable dangers, often becoming a willing accomplice to the motivated leak and malicious allegation, trading integrity for access to information. well-placed government sources. In this environment, the BJP has undermined the free press through co-optation and intimidation, thus ensuring that a large part of the press only produces information favorable to causes dear to the ruling party or which distract the public’s attention. government failures.

Indian news media should hold the government to account, not bow to it. The good news is that not everyone has forgotten the oversight responsibility that free media must exercise in a democracy. The Publishers Guild of India has request Modi to revoke the new media rules, arguing that they undermine press freedom.

The bad news is that such developments are one of the main reasons for recent decisions by democracy watchdogs, Freedom House (which demoted India from free to partially free) and the V-Dem Institute ( which now calls India an electoral autocracy) to be alarmed about the health of the country’s democracy. India, the world’s most populous democracy, is also sending signals that government accountability is not the responsibility of the press, wrote House of Liberty.

The weapon of choice for Modi governments is the colonial-era sedition law: An overwhelming majority of sedition cases have been filed in the seven years since Modi and his BJP came to power, according to data compiled by the website Article 14. In a criminal justice system that has changed little since colonial times, detentions, charges, police investigations and trials ensure that while actual convictions are rare, the process itself is the punishment.

Freedom of the press is ultimately the best guarantee of freedom and progress. It is the mortar that unites a free society and it is also the open window that, in Mahatma Gandhis’ famous metaphor, allows the winds of the world to blow freely through the house. If Modis’ efforts to deinstitutionalize what was once a dynamic and independent Fourth Estate persist, public confidence in the media will steadily decline, as will confidence in Indian democracy.