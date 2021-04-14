Pakistani Religious Purity Test – WSJ





When the Guggenheim Foundation announced its 2021 scholarship winners last week, one name caught my eye. It was Atif Rehman Mian, Pakistani-American professor of economics at Princeton.

Mr. Mian, 45, has once been in the spotlight. In 2014, the International Monetary Fund named him one of 25 young economists who are shaping the way we think about the global economy. Then things got rowdy for this self-proclaimed nerdy scholar. Imran Khan was elected Prime Minister of Pakistan in August 2018 and invited Mr. Mian to join his government’s Economic Advisory Board. The teacher said yes.

I love the economy, Mr. Mian tells me. It is a study of what is in our collective good. Basically, it is about human well-being. When Pakistan sought advice, it was of course extremely happy to be of service to the people of its native country, who left at 18 on a full scholarship to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. It didn’t work, due to the religious discrimination I faced.

A few days after Mr. Khan’s invitation, Mr. Mian resigned from the board. Mr. Mian is an Ahmadi, belonging to a Muslim sect called Ahmadiyya, which was founded as an Islamic revival movement in British India at the end of the 19th century. Present-day Pakistan officially considers Ahmadis to be heretics. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, a conspicuously liberal former prime minister, oversaw an amendment to the Pakistani constitution in 1974 that classified Ahmadis as non-Muslims, without an enviable status in an Islamic country. Zia-ul-Haq, the military dictator who executed Bhutto in 1979, criminalized Ahmadis even calling themselves Muslims.

Mr. Khan does not appear to have known that Mr. Mian was an Ahmadi when he appointed him to his board. Sunni religious extremists were quick to bring this fact to his attention. Ugly protests followed, berating the prime minister for his decision to favor a vilified heretic with public office. Mr. Khan gave in to the crowd. Anti-Ahmadi prejudice is one of the ways in which Pakistani hardliners mobilize their support, said Husain Haqqani, a former Pakistani ambassador to the United States, in an email to me. Islamist extremists attack all minorities, but Ahmadis are treated worse than others for insisting that they are Muslims.

